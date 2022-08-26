Dawn Jackson, who has been serving as interim library director since Jan. 31, has been named the Santa Maria’s new library director, culminating the recruitment process, City Manager Jason Stilwell said Friday.
“Dawn stands out for her dedication, communication, competencies and experience as a library professional,” Stilwell said.
Jackson has worked for the Santa Maria Public Library since 2013, serving in a number of roles and responsibilities, he said, adding that breadth of knowledge and expertise has proven vital in evolving the library services while keeping a steady focus on the core role of the library and on customer service.
Former librarian Mary Housel announced her retirement Jan. 11, one day after she was told by city officials that her contract would not be renewed.
A 10-year veteran of the job, she said she was not given a reason for nonrenewal of her contract, scheduled for the end of January, and city officials declined to comment.
The Santa Maria Public Library system provides library services to approximately 170,000 people in northern Santa Barbara County through the Main Library at 421 S. McClelland St. and branches located in New Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt.
The Main Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.