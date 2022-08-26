Dawn Jackson

Jackson

Dawn Jackson, who has been serving as interim library director since Jan. 31, has been named the Santa Maria’s new library director, culminating the recruitment process, City Manager Jason Stilwell said Friday.

“Dawn stands out for her dedication, communication, competencies and experience as a library professional,” Stilwell said.

Jackson has worked for the Santa Maria Public Library since 2013, serving in a number of roles and responsibilities, he said, adding that breadth of knowledge and expertise has proven vital in evolving the library services while keeping a steady focus on the core role of the library and on customer service.

