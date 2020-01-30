Cunningham sets community coffee Friday morning in Guadalupe

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, will host a community coffee Friday in Guadalupe with co-host Mayor Pro Tem Gina Rubalcaba to meet with other elected local officials and members of the community.
Residents are invited to join Cunningham for coffee and snacks and to discuss issues facing the community, a spokesman for his office said.
The event will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Café, 860 Guadalupe St.
This will be Cunningham’s seventh community coffee for the 35th Assembly District during the 2019-20 legislative session, the spokesman said.
Mike Hodgson
County Reporter/Associate Editor
Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.
