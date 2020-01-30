You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cunningham sets community coffee Friday morning in Guadalupe

Cunningham sets community coffee Friday morning in Guadalupe

{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Cunningham

Cunningham

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, will host a community coffee Friday in Guadalupe with co-host Mayor Pro Tem Gina Rubalcaba to meet with other elected local officials and members of the community.

Residents are invited to join Cunningham for coffee and snacks and to discuss issues facing the community, a spokesman for his office said.

The event will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Café, 860 Guadalupe St.

This will be Cunningham’s seventh community coffee for the 35th Assembly District during the 2019-20 legislative session, the spokesman said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News