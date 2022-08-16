Those who want to cultivate cannabis on land zoned Agriculture 2 in inland Santa Barbara County as well as outdoor cultivation in various industrial and manufacturing zones will be required to obtain a conditional use permit.

New cultivators will no longer be able to operate with a simple land use permit in those zones under ordinance amendments approved unanimously Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors had requested the need for CUPs as a way to give the Planning Commission — and the board — the ability to condition projects so that they are compatible with the neighborhood or won’t get permits.

