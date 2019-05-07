The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance expanding the legal avenues officials can take to curb the use of illegal fireworks — an issue that has resulted in a large number of complaints from residents in recent years.
The new ordinance includes a “responsible social host” provision that allows property owners to be fined, eases requirements for third-party administrative citations and declares setting off illegal fireworks to be a public nuisance that could be punished with either a misdemeanor or administrative citation.
On Tuesday, the City Council adopted the ordinance with a unanimous vote.
The use of so-called "safe and sane” fireworks would continue to be allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4.
Under the responsible host provision of the ordinance, a property owner could be cited for illegal fireworks used on their property as though they were the ones that lit them, Assistant City Attorney Jeffrey Patrick said.
The ordinance would not require the property owner to have prior knowledge of the fireworks unless it’s a landlord who is leasing the property and lives elsewhere. In those instances, a citation still could be issued if the property owner was warned about fireworks at that property within a one-year period.
The citation would carry a fine up to $1,000.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield asked whether the fine could be raised, saying there needed to be a strong incentive against using illegal fireworks.
City Manager Jason Stilwell they would check if there was a legal limit to raising the fine and report back during the next council meeting.
Under the new ordinance, Santa Maria residents may assist with a third-party administrative citation if they witness the use of the illegal fireworks, have either a video or photo as documentary evidence and sign a complaint.
Previously, third-party citations could only be issued with two separate eyewitnesses to sign complaints.
Prior to the vote, Steve Baird, president of local veterans organization Band of Brothers, said there was a need to address the widespread use of illegal fireworks due to the effect it can have on those sensitive to noise or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Following residents' complaints about the noise and disruption caused by fireworks, the Guadalupe City Council moved Tuesday to adopt an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks only to specified hours on the Fourth of July. The ordinance, which city officials hope will crack down on the use of illegal fireworks, was developed following two community meetings to solicit input from Guadalupe residents.
Baird said he’d polled the roughly 140 members of his organization and that the consensus was that the use of illegal fireworks had gotten out of hand in the city.
The use of fireworks in the days up to and after the Fourth of July was particularly problematic, Baird said. “It not only impacts the veterans themselves, [it] goes on to affect their families, children.”
Band of Brothers was willing to serve as volunteers that would observe and report any use of fireworks, Baird said.
Mayor Alice Patino asked whether the city had considered the use of volunteers whiles putting the ordinance together.
Patrick said there were safety issues with having a city-organized volunteer group going out to confront people using illegal fireworks.
The amendments to the third-party citations would allow groups to go out and report any illegal fireworks, Patrick said, “but we’re not officially sanctioning it.”