California Public Utilities Commission is seeking public comments about Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s filing on costs for decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant at a two-part public hearing starting this week.

A virtual-only hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. Then an in-person-only hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors chambers in San Luis Obispo.

Those who wish to make a comment at the in-person meeting should sign up at the Public Advisor's Office table.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

