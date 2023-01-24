Diablo Canyon Power Plant glows with light as seen from the water after sunset in 2020. The California Public Utilities Commission will conduct a hearing, starting this week, on the costs of decommissioning the nuclear plant on the coast north of Avila Beach.
An aerial photo of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, from a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. update on post-shutdown activities, focuses on the seawater intake and breakwater the company planned to demolish as part of the decommissioning process.
John Lindsey, Contributor
California Public Utilities Commission is seeking public comments about Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s filing on costs for decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant at a two-part public hearing starting this week.
A virtual-only hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. Then an in-person-only hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors chambers in San Luis Obispo.
Those who wish to make a comment at the in-person meeting should sign up at the Public Advisor's Office table.
Written public comments also may be submitted at any time during the proceeding in the “Public Comments” tab of the docket card for A.21-12-007 available at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2112007.
Every three years, PG&E is required to file a Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding application with the CPUC, a utility company spokesman said.
The application filed in December 2021 includes updated cost estimates for decommissioning activities related to Diablo Canyon, as well as a Humboldt Bay power plant.
Also included in the application is a “reasonableness” review for certain costs as well as a review to ensure compliance with previous rulings and related regulations, the spokesman said.
At this point, it's uncertain whether PG&E will decommission the plant, as the utility is pursuing a parallel course of renewing the twin-reactors' operating licenses to continue producing power through at least 2030.
But company officials have said PG&E wants to be prepared to go either way.
Members of the public can make comments, raise concerns and speak to a CPUC administrative law judge regarding the application.
“Your participation by providing your thoughts on PG&E’s application can help the CPUC make an informed decision,” the spokesman said.
While a quorum of CPUC commissioners may attend the two hearings, no decisions will be made or votes taken on the application.
Other parties will review PG&E’s application, including the Public Advocate's Office, an independent consumer advocate within the CPUC that represents customers to obtain the lowest possible rate for reliable and safe service levels.
However, the spokesman said the proposals included in the application will not affect customers’ rates or monthly bills, as the updated decommissioning cost does not require additional funding from customers and PG&E is not asking to collect any new costs from customers.
PG&E’s application has been assigned to a CPUC administrative law judge, who will consider proposals and evidence presented during the hearing and will issue a proposed decision that may adopt PG&E’s application, modify it or deny it.