A homestay operation on a large agricultural property in Santa Ynez was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when they upheld the applicant’s appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the project.
Supervisors voted 3-1-1, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann voting “no” and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino absent, although he voted “yes” in a 4-1 conceptual vote earlier in Tuesday’s meeting.
Because the staff had prepared findings to deny the applicant’s appeal, based on the Planning Commission’s decision, supervisors took a conceptual vote to uphold it, then trailed the item to the end of the meeting to give the staff time to prepare new findings that supported the board’s intended final decision.
That decision will allow Jacqueline Abbud to operate the Hacienda Amador Homestay in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom portion of her 6,936-square-foot home on a 4.98-acre parcel at 2905 Via La Selva, a private, gated road, but also fronting on North Refugio Road.
Abbud was granted an over-the-counter permit for the homestay operation Feb.11, 2021, just a month after the County Planning and Development Department opened a violation case for unpermitted homestay use and commercial use of a barn on the property.
Eleven days later, an appeal of the permit was filed by William and Ingrid Jackson, who live on a similar-sized property at 2701 Via La Selva, adjacent to and just west of the Abbud property.
Abbud had a history of violations on her property as well as complaints filed by the Jacksons, who claimed unpermitted activities on her property included a gift store, petting zoo, spa, animal sanctuary and equestrian center as well as trailer storage on another similar-sized parcel Abbud owns adjacent to and immediately west of the Jacksons’ property.
The Jacksons’ appeal also cited excessive noise, problems with guest parking, signs, security concerns and incompatibility with the neighborhood.
County Planning Commission heard and upheld the Jacksons' appeal June 9, 2021, based on its incompatibility with the neighborhood and nonconformance with the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan and the County Land Use Development Code.
Twelve days later, Abbud filed an appeal of that decision with the Board of Supervisors.
Representing Abbud at Tuesday’s hearing, Frances Romero of TW Land Planners and Development said some of the findings the Planning Commission relied on weren’t accurate and refuted some of the issues raised in the Jacksons’ appeal.
She also said her searches turned up 24 permitted homestay operations west of Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez area, 12 of them on or just off North Refugio Road and four of them within 0.4 miles of Abbud’s property.
The Jacksons reiterated their objections, and four members of the public spoke, three supporting the Jacksons and one supporting Abbud.
Hartmann, whose district encompasses the site, said she had real questions about the operation’s compatibility with surrounding neighbors, cited Abbud’s promotion of retail sales and pointed out her website posts include horses, events and parties.
“I believe all of us find that the quiet enjoyment of our property and our homes is of paramount value,” Hartmann said. “That’s where we recharge, that’s … the foundation of the rest of our lives. If that’s compromised, they really compromise a lot.”
Lavagnino said he was alarmed by the history of violations on the property, but he noted that every time Abbud was contacted about a violation, it was corrected.
“When it comes down to it, the Jacksons don’t like the noise that emanates from [Abbud’s] property,” Lavagnino said. “Personally, I’m inclined to approve this and look at it again in a year.”
First District supervisor Das Williams said previous violations should not prevent Abbud from rectifying those and obtaining a permit.
“My question is whether she will be able to keep it,” he said.