County plans to increase focus on cannabis tax compliance, illegal grows

Yee said 15 land use permits have been approved and 67 are pending, with 30 conditional use permits pending.

In addition, three coastal development permits have been issued, 28 are pending, seven coastal development hearings are pending and 23 development plan applications are pending.

State provisional and annual licenses in the county totaled 1,164, with the highest number — 428 — in the Santa Ynez Valley, followed by 317 in Carpinteria, 299 in Lompoc, 82 in Santa Maria Valley, 27 in Cuyama and 11 in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area.

State licenses account for 270 acres of cultivation in the county, with the Santa Ynez Valley again topping the list with 100.2 acres, but Lompoc stands in second with 78.4 and Carpinteria third with 66.6 acres, followed by Santa Maria Valley with 20.1 acres, Cuyama with 6.5 and the Santa Barbara and Goleta area with 1.8 acres.

But Melekian noted 133 state licenses are due to expire within 60 days of Tuesday’s report, and the staff would review those licenses to see if the county still wants to support their applications.