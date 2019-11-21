Santa Barbara County offices at the Betteravia Road campus in Santa Maria soon will go solar for power and switch to LED and natural lighting in a major renewable energy project that also will include Fire Station 12 in Goleta.
Endelos Energy and subcontractors will install solar panels atop new shade structures built over 18 parking areas surrounding the County Probation Department, Health Care Center, Social Services Department, Early Learning Center, Joseph Centeno Administration Building and County Clerk’s Office on Centerpointe and Lakeside parkways.
Facilities also will have lithium battery backup systems that can provide power for four to eight hours and will be lighted using new daylight-harvesting solar tubes and long-life LEDs that will incandescent bulbs and fluorescent tubes.
In addition, hookups for up to 30 electric vehicle charging stations will be provided at the Betteravia campus in anticipation of the county’s move to an all-electric fleet, and Fire Station 12 also will get solar power, battery backup and LED lighting.
County General Services Department officials said the solar panels and battery backup systems would provide the county offices with power should Pacific Gas and Electric Co. initiate a public safety power shutoff to the area.
They also said the LEDs and solar tubes — essentially high-tech skylights — would make the county offices more energy efficient.
“This is very much what I’ve been hoping for,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said of the project.
At the request of 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, county staff will investigate the possibility of providing public electric vehicle charging stations for people who attend meetings at the Joseph Centeno Administration Building.
The total cost of the project is projected to be nearly $4.5 million, but the savings from the changes are estimated at a little more than $5.1 million over the 15-year life of the project, according to a report from the County General Services Department.
Maintenance cost savings alone from replacing more than 2,200 lights with LEDs, eliminating the need for constantly changing bulbs, are expected to be $14,000 per year, according to the report.
That will help offset the additional maintenance costs for the solar panels, the report said.
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam dissented in the 4-1 vote to approve the project and award the construction contract to Endelos Energy.
Adam said he was concerned about whether the county is borrowing money in a responsible way and initially indicated he would not oppose the project.
“We’re not putting this money to the highest, best use, but it’s not horrible, so I’ll go along with it,” he said.
But after hearing the solar panels would be more financially efficient if they were mounted on the ground, he changed his mind.
“This is where the wheels always fall off for me,” Adam said. “The point I’d really like to drive home is … especially when we go into other systems, we’ve got to do some comparisons with opportunity costs.
“There’s got to be some comparison with what we know we have to do that we’re deferring to do these feel-good projects,” he said. “And this is a feel-good project.”
The almost $2.3 million cost of the solar panels will be financed by a California Energy Commission loan at 1% interest, while the $614,221 cost for the LEDs and controls will be financed by a zero-interest loan from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. loan paid back on utility bills.
The battery system, miscellaneous items and contingency fund will be covered by $1.6 million from the county’s general fund.