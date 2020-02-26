County launches move to electric vehicle fleet; first 56 EVs to hit road by summer

But during public comment, Andy Caldwell of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business wasn’t joking when he questioned the urgency and value of the project when the board is facing a pension crisis and a deficit in its road maintenance.

“This is pretty much virtue-signaling ֫— there’s nothing else to call it,” Caldwell said, adding, “I don’t know anybody who turns in their cars at 100,000 miles.”

Skip Grey, assistant director of the General Services Department, told the board PowerFlex Systems will supply the 71 electric vehicle charging units in exchange for taking over the county’s low-carbon fuel credits the units will generate for five years — an estimated value of $500,000.

Engineering, design and installation of the charging stations is expected to cost $698,000, and the county will also put up $52,808 as a matching contribution for a $148,029 grant from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District to install 16 charging stations at the county’s Lompoc offices.

While the county vehicles will have priority for using the charging stations, they will be available for county employees to use for their personal vehicles and for the general public’s electric vehicles.