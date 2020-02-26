County launches move to electric vehicle fleet; first 56 EVs to hit road by summer

Fifty-six of Santa Barbara County’s vehicles will be electric by this summer after the Board of Supervisors garnered enough votes to approve the acquisition and installation of charging units Tuesday.
County staff plans to return to the board in the next few months to seek approval for the purchase of Chevrolet Bolts from Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton, which submitted the lowest bid to supply the electric vehicles.
The Bolts will have a range of about 250 miles on fully charged batteries, and a four-hour regular charge or one-hour quick charge will provide 100 miles of driving, according to a staff report.
Replacing 56 internal-combustion sedans that have each reached their 100,000-mile service life with new electric models is expected to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide the county is pumping into the atmosphere by 200 metric tons per year.
Eventually, all 240 of the county’s light-duty sedans will be electric, which would have the potential to reduce the county’s carbon dioxide emissions by 857 metric tons.
However, two public speakers criticized the move to an electric fleet as what one called “greenwashing,” since the electricity used to charge the vehicles doesn’t all come from green or renewable sources.
The board voted 4-0-1, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam abstaining, to purchase 68 level two chargers, three direct-current fast chargers, the software and related services; authorize the design and installation of the charging stations; and approve matching funds for a grant to place charging units at the Lompoc campus.
Approval of two budget allocations associated with the project required a four-fifths vote.
Adam didn’t say why he abstained, but in the past he’s objected to what he’s called “unicorns and rainbows” or “feel-good” programs, like the solar-electric project planned for the county buildings along Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
“Can we get a custom paint job [on the vehicles] with a unicorn and a rainbow?” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams joked after the vote. “Would that get us any more votes?”
Adam responded that might actually get him to vote “yes.”
But during public comment, Andy Caldwell of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business wasn’t joking when he questioned the urgency and value of the project when the board is facing a pension crisis and a deficit in its road maintenance.
“This is pretty much virtue-signaling ֫— there’s nothing else to call it,” Caldwell said, adding, “I don’t know anybody who turns in their cars at 100,000 miles.”
Skip Grey, assistant director of the General Services Department, told the board PowerFlex Systems will supply the 71 electric vehicle charging units in exchange for taking over the county’s low-carbon fuel credits the units will generate for five years — an estimated value of $500,000.
Engineering, design and installation of the charging stations is expected to cost $698,000, and the county will also put up $52,808 as a matching contribution for a $148,029 grant from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District to install 16 charging stations at the county’s Lompoc offices.
While the county vehicles will have priority for using the charging stations, they will be available for county employees to use for their personal vehicles and for the general public’s electric vehicles.
Grey said the staff will return to the board with the rates for their use before July.
