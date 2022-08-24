A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services.

Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county can support their operations other than providing money as well as come up with a funding plan that will give the organizations some sense of financial certainty.

After hearing the report Tuesday, supervisors unanimously directed the staff to survey the nine providers about whether they’re willing to partner with the county to improve their work.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0