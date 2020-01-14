Consultant recommends improvements, finds positives for Santa Barbara County Executive Office

KPMG’s recommendations were made in three areas — enterprise enablement, office enablement and office programs — with five recommendations for each area.

Under enterprise enablement, the report recommended expanding Renew ’22 to set priorities for the county as a whole and putting more emphasis on “horizon scanning,” or budgeting well into the future.

They also recommended holding regular meetings among the assistant county executives and department heads to find common solutions, set priorities for initiatives that are being carried out simultaneously and determine what elements should be implemented.

“We believe these five initiatives represent a step in enhancing the maturity of the office,” said Bill Zizic, managing director. “We don’t want to suggest the office is chaos, by any means.”

Under office enablement, Thornton said the county should see if every employee is performing at the top of his or her level, noted there is a high risk of losing institutional knowledge as employees retire or otherwise leave.

She said the county should be sure information is moving both up and down through the organization, go to a paperless management system and employees should take more ownership and responsibility for strategic initiatives.