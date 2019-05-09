Around 15 people put their heads together at a community workshop Thursday to identify areas of need as Santa Maria begins creating its Active Transportation Plan, which is meant to guide the development of interconnected pedestrian and bike paths.
The workshop, which was held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, was led by city officials and Jim Damkowitch, a project manager with GHD, the engineering consulting firm hired to lead the development of the plan.
The plan will be paid for with a $296,700 grant from California Department of Transportation and a city-contributed local match of $48,300 for a total project cost of $345,000.
Christopher Petro, an engineer with the Public Works Department, said the goal is to create a holistic document that covers all pedestrian and bicycle issues within the city.
“We’re looking at existing facilities, we’re looking at improvements to be made with the ultimate goal of creating a catalog of projects prioritized by most effective and most impactful in the community,” he said.
Issues that the plan would address include a lack of sidewalks, bike lanes or wheelchair-accessible ramps, Petro said.
"Once the catalog of projects is developed, it would be used to apply for grants for construction and help guide the spending of the city’s funds towards the most urgent needs,” Petro said.
After a presentation about the goals, community members were asked to provide input about areas related to bicycle or pedestrian safety.
One participant said the eastern stretch of Main Street presented the most urgent bicycle safety issue.
"There are no bike lanes on either side of Main Street," he said, adding that he had to resort to riding on the sidewalk. "To go down Main Street to get a sandwich at [Woody's Butcher Block], I have to break about 10 laws because I'm riding the wrong way on the sidewalk."
Santa Maria resident Sara Macdonald said Enos Drive, near Broadway, and certain Highway 101 underpasses were difficult to navigate as a pedestrian.
The consultant team developing the Active Transportation Plan has also developed a website — www.activesantamaria.com — that includes an interactive map and provides residents with the ability to leave feedback online.
The website will remain active for at least three months, Damkowitch said.
Petro said the final draft of the plan would be available in around 18 months and that workshops to collect input will continue.
“We are studying this infrastructure but we don’t know where all of the problems are,” Petro said. “The people who really know it are the users — the people who walk the streets, ride the streets and who use these public facilities all the time.”
To learn more or provide input online, visit www.activesantamaria.com.