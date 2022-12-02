Construction of the Northern Branch Jail, shown above, the largest, most expensive project Santa Barbara County has ever attempted, was built without a workforce agreement but would have been subject to the one approved Friday by the Board of Supervisors had it been in place at that time.
Danny Deveraux, vice president and general manager of CalPortland Construction, tells Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors how the community workforce agreement approved Friday would give union companies an advantage in bidding on projects, so his company likely would not bid on projects under the agreement, in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of the meeting.
Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino explains how he won't be voting for the community workforce agreement, primarily because the current system is working and he saw no need for change, in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Friday's special meeting.
Joshua Medrano, executive director of Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, tells the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, “What’s in front of you is what’s most equitable for the whole community,” before the board approved a community workforce agreement in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Friday's special meeting.
Replacement of the Bonita School Road Bridge, shown in this side view from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, is among 12 projects that will be subject to the new community workforce agreement in the next five years. The estimated cost of the project is $51.4 million.
A chart supplied by Santa Barbara County shows the 12 projects, totaling $360 million, that will be built under the community workforce agreement approved Friday by the Board of Supervisors.
Fourteen years after the first attempt and after 14 months of negotiations with trade unions, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a community workforce agreement Friday, but it was not a unanimous vote.
The agreement was also not popular with nonunion contractors who asked the board to reject the agreement or at least change some of its provisions they felt were discriminatory and would harm their employees, reduce competition and lead to higher costs.
But supervisors who voted in the majority declined to second-guess the work of an ad hoc committee, county staff and representatives of the Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council who hammered out the template.
Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting, to approve the workforce agreement as presented in the special meeting called specifically to consider the proposal.
A community workforce agreement is a contract between a project owner and building and construction trade unions that set terms and conditions for employment on large projects of long duration and complex design.
Scott McGolpin, director of the Public Works Department, said the agreements provide a number of benefits to the county and the labor force, but owners of nonunion construction firms told supervisors they are detrimental to their employees, their companies and, ultimately, the county.
“This has been very hard for me to walk the line on this issue,” Nelson said, noting he has friends who are union as well as nonunion workers.
He said he was also frustrated he didn’t have time to fully review the proposal and that new information was brought up Friday that he hadn’t had time to vet, preventing him from supporting the agreement.
Lavagnino said local nonunion companies “are the backbone of our community,” providing well-paying jobs to high school graduates and disadvantaged youths, many of whom have risen to strong positions and are productive members of the community.
But he said he’s also been educated by the unions about their apprenticeship programs that are great resources and outstanding opportunities for young men and women to launch their careers.
“So the way I see it now, the programs work, the system’s working, and I really don’t see any reason to change it,” Lavagnino said, pointing out it won’t increase employees’ pay, improve the quality of work or increase local hiring but it will cost taxpayers more.
Nonunion contractors who spoke objected to the core workforce provision that allows a nonunion contractor to bring three of its core employees, then must provide one union worker for every nonunion employee until reaching a force of nine, when all future workers would come from the unions.
Eric Christen, executive director of the Coalition for Fair Employment in Construction, pointed out the agreement suggests a minimum 50% of workers be local, but the county currently is getting about 80% local workers, so the county is going backward on local hires.
Pamela Shaw, engagement officer for the Association of Builders and Contractors, said the agreement will hurt working families, women and veterans who “will be shut out of work right here in their own backyards.”
“From what I see, this will still limit participation greatly of merit shop contractors, which employ 85% of the construction work force in the county,” said Danny Deveraux, vice president and general manager of CalPortland Construction, adding his company probably would not participate in bidding under the agreement.
He said the agreement gives union companies a huge advantage and would leave dedicated workers sitting at home.
“Let history speak for itself,” he said. “Any jurisdiction that has incorporated a CWA has rarely awarded a bid to a nonunion contractor, which, again, employs 85% of the workforce.”
Deveraux said the county has set aside a third of a billion dollars in construction projects over the next five years to be completed under the community workforce agreement.
“This will hurt good local merit shop contractors and their employees and decrease competition, which is well-documented to increase costs,” he said.
Deveraux asked the county to at least increase the dollar figure for large projects to $20 million and recommended starting a few pilot projects under the agreement with a provision to opt out if it wasn’t working.
But others supported the workforce agreement, like Anthony Ventura, special representative of the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters, which he said has 700 members in the county.
Joshua Medrano, executive director of Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, said everyone’s point of view, both union and nonunion, has been heard at previous public forums.
“What’s in front of you is what’s most equitable for the whole community,” Medrano told the board, adding the council now must take the agreement back to its members to have 100% of them agree to it.
Without 100% of the members signing on, the agreement will die, which is what happened with the first attempt 14 years ago.
“The concerns that are out there, we look forward to proving with our actions instead of just our words and asking you to look elsewhere for that information instead being able to look for it here at home, stand back and say ‘this agreement should have been done a long time ago,’” Medrano said.
“We look forward to continuing to work together — together — for this agreement.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart, who was the board’s strongest advocate in pushing for a workforce agreement, agreed with one speaker’s comment that it could never make everyone happy.
“The time is right for us to take this action,” Hart said. “I think we should be proud of what’s gone on.”