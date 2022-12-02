Fourteen years after the first attempt and after 14 months of negotiations with trade unions, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a community workforce agreement Friday, but it was not a unanimous vote.

The agreement was also not popular with nonunion contractors who asked the board to reject the agreement or at least change some of its provisions they felt were discriminatory and would harm their employees, reduce competition and lead to higher costs.

But supervisors who voted in the majority declined to second-guess the work of an ad hoc committee, county staff and representatives of the Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council who hammered out the template.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you