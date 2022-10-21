Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents.
The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District and Proposition 172 funds to pay for the position at an estimated cost of $200,000 a year.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who unsuccessfully lobbied to have the position approved in budget hearings earlier this year, said the resource deputy will provide education, training, crime prevention and crime intervention for the community.
“Crime is up in our community. The signs are all around us … ,” Nelson said in a press conference Friday, noting crime is rising as funding for police is under attack.
Because 75% of the funding for the position will come from the Orcutt Community Facilities District, with just 25% coming from Prop. 172 allocations, the resource deputy will spend about 75% of his time in Orcutt and most of the remaining 25% in Los Alamos.
But the deputy will also be available for other unincorporated North County communities like New Cuyama, Tepusquet, Sisquoc and Casmalia.
Sheriff Bill Brown said the community resource deputy will be selected from among the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office and will work out of the Sheriff’s Santa Maria Substation.
He said it will take six to eight weeks to select the deputy and get him or her into the new assignment.
The Sheriff’s Office will then recruit another deputy to take over the vacated position, thus increasing the department’s complement using funds already allocated for that position.
Brown said fielding the resource deputy is in line with his department’s community policing policy that “centers around law enforcement and the community working together to solve crime … and improve quality of life.”
In addition to working with the Sheriff’s Office rural crime detective, the resource deputy will present safety talks at schools, organizations and businesses as well as plan special events that will bring the community and law enforcement together.
Nelson said the Orcutt Community Facilities District fund was created when the Orcutt Community Plan was adopted about 20 years ago, but it hasn’t had much money in it until recently, when development began to increase in the community.
However, the fund has provided money for parks and to supplement fire protection services.
“But a community resource deputy is a desperate need for this community,” Nelson said.
He added the Board of Supervisors also authorized six hiring six sheriff’s service technicians — nonsworn personnel who assist custody deputies — for the Northern Branch Jail and allocated $2 million to address the Sheriff’s Office overtime issues from Prop. 72 funds.