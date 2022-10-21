Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents.

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District and Proposition 172 funds to pay for the position at an estimated cost of $200,000 a year.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who unsuccessfully lobbied to have the position approved in budget hearings earlier this year, said the resource deputy will provide education, training, crime prevention and crime intervention for the community.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

