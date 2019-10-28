More than 40 people attended a community forum Monday in Santa Maria aimed at developing a plan to tackle the challenges of homelessness and housing scarcity in Santa Barbara County.
The meeting — held at the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall — was organized to gather input from community members as the county begins creating a detailed roadmap to complete the objectives laid out in the first phase of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness, which county supervisors adopted this summer.
The plan’s goals include:
- Increasing access to safe, affordable housing
- Using best practices to deliver tailored supportive services to meet individual needs
- Building a collective action plan
- Strengthening the support system available to help residents obtain and maintain housing
- Building provider capacity to address the needs of specific populations
The first phase of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness in Santa Barbara County was accepted on a 5-0 vote but with a mixture of optimism and pessimism Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Dinah Lockhart, deputy director of the Community Services Department, told supervisors the first phase of the plan had to be developed and accepted by the board for the county to be eligible for future state grants to help the homeless.
During the forum, participants were asked about existing barriers to housing those who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness along with what possible solutions could be implemented.
Income and credit requirements imposed by landlords and lack of housing supply were cited by community members as challenges low-income and homeless residents need to overcome.
“The other problem is when people do get in, the rents are so high,” said Cathie Ortiz, an outreach worker with Americorps and United Way who was formerly homeless. “I live in a wonderful place, but I think I spend about 80% of my income on my rent. If I were to lose my income, I would become homeless.”
Kirsten Cahoon, who manages Good Samaritan’s Santa Maria shelter, said an issue with getting people into permanent housing is that many landlords are unwilling to accept tenants using Section 8 housing vouchers or other government programs.
“My experience is there’s a lot of misinformation,” she said. “(Landlords) have been misinformed about what it means to have a Section 8 voucher. I think educating our landlords and our community about what the face of homelessness is, who it is that qualifies for vouchers and what these programs are meant to do (will help).”
Wiley Charles, a Lompoc landlord and pastor, said he felt there needed to be stronger long-term support and training services for those emerging from homelessness.
“Two of my tenants in my house and one in one of my apartments are Section 8 tenants,” he said. “The problem … is it takes forever to find someone who is qualified and won’t destroy your property. People at the bottom spectrum who don’t have anything don’t know how to take care of anything.”
Edwin Weaver, of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, said organizations should be given more discretion to use funds earmarked to address and prevent homelessness, which often have many restrictions on their use.
“One of the things we’ve found is that a small investment in the front-end helps people remain in their home,” he said. “There was one man in particular — he had enough money for either the down payment (on housing) or getting his car fixed. And he couldn’t do both. So $900 and all of a sudden a family is not on the street. We want to figure out ways to do that more often.”
LeSar Development Consultants’ Nui Bezaire, who led Monday’s meeting, said the input from community members will guide the development of a strategy as to how to implement the county’s homeless action plan.
The second phase of the plan, slated to be ready in March, will include specific tasks, organizations and timelines, Bezaire said.
Another forum on housing and homelessness will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lompoc at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.