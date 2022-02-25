A community meeting is set for Tuesday to provide residents with information about the new Santa Barbara County Fire Station 25 planned to be built at the west end of Brookside Avenue in Orcutt.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 795 E. Foster Road, said County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose district encompasses the proposed site, and County Fire Chief Mark A. Hartwig are slated to attend the open forum to answer residents’ questions about the project.
The site for the new fire station is a vacant 4.6-acre site located just north of Union Valley Parkway about 1,500 feet west of South Bradley Road.