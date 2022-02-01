Members of the public are invited to attend two Lompoc City Council special meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, to provide input on the redrawing of district boundaries.
Two previous public meetings on the topic were held in July 2021.
City officials explain the redistricting process as drawing City Council district boundaries in a way that the community believes best represents the community by adopting the following criteria:
- Geographically contiguous districts (each City Council district should share a common border with the next);
- The geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division;
- Geographic integrity of a city shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division;
- Easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.); and
- Lines shall be drawn to encourage geographic compactness, and boundaries shall not be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.
Both special meetings will be held in person at Lompoc City Hall in the council chambers at 100 Civic Center Plaza. In-person attendance is permitted with all attendees required to wear masks while indoors.
The meetings will also be livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com in the View City Council Meeting Videos under the City Council tab, as well as Comcast channel 23 in Lompoc and on KPEG radio 100.9 FM by the Lompoc Media Center.
There will be an opportunity for public comment both in person and remotely by phone at 805-875-8201.
In addition, the community is invited to submit public comments, including suggested draft maps, by emailing the City Clerk’s Office at: s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
For more information, including current district maps, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/election-official.