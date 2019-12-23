Collision-prone intersection in Santa Maria to become four-way stop following fatal car crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Dec. 17, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the new four-way stop. The item was on the council’s consent calendar and approved without any discussion.

One member of the public, Scott Fina, wrote a letter to the council expressing support for installing stop signs on Union Valley Parkway.

Fina said he crosses Union Valley Parkway multiple times each week as a pedestrian and vehicles either speed by or voluntarily stop to allow him to cross.

"Both of these occurrences are dangerous for pedestrians and vehicles," he wrote."

McCune said the city’s in-house staff will install the additional signs by the end of January. The labor and materials will cost around $3,000.

The intersection, which was originally planned as a four-way stop, has been the subject of scrutiny over safety concerns since its construction in 2013, according to the staff report.

In 2014, a Santa Barbara County civil grand jury issued a report calling for the city to install a four-way stop, finding that the intersection created hazards, especially for motorists traveling north on California.