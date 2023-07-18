A seemingly routine request to establish a job classification for ambulance driver at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting drew an accusation from a watchdog organization of something “nefarious” in awarding an ambulance service contract to County Fire.
Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, had the request pulled from the administrative agenda so he could address the issue as a public comment.
Caldwell produced county documents he said he’d obtained through and outside of a California Public Records Act request that indicated County Fire was gearing up to take over ambulance service before the Board of Supervisors had considered awarding the contract.
He said the documents he’d uncovered were turned over to the County District Attorney’s Office on Monday with a request to investigate how 35 ambulances were purchased at a cost of $3.6 million without the Board of Supervisors’ authorization.
After Caldwell made his presentation to the board, 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted supervisors generally don’t respond to public comments, but he especially wanted to explain why he wouldn’t respond to this one, although he acknowledged people would say the board wasn’t answering the questions.
“When you turn something over to the DA’s Office, and you’re charging, basically, you’re insinuating that there’s some sort of nefarious side to this, for us to get into a debate about this in open session is, would be, um, highly out of the realm of what we normally do,” Lavagnino said.
“So, with respect to county counsel, I think it’s smart of us just to, um, move forward and, uh, it’ll all play out and all come out in the wash,” he said.
Caldwell said later that COLAB has not threatened to sue the county, nor did it ask the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute a crime, so there would be no reason for the board to discuss it in closed session; he said the only request was to investigate what went on.
“We want to know who knew what and when,” Caldwell said later. “We already knew mostly what was going on. … We wanted to see if they’d come clean.”
He said COLAB had stayed out of the county’s process of issuing a request for proposals to provide ambulance service because both American Medical Response and the County Fire Department are members of the government watchdog organization.
But he continued to follow the process and raised issues in opinion pieces published in newspapers and on his own radio show, which resulted in a lot of information being forwarded to him — including a tip that the county had already purchased ambulances before a contract had been awarded.
Caldwell said he filed the Public Records Act request and, in return, received a “document dump” of some 500 documents without labels or with cryptic labels and no explanatory data that he spent hours wading through.
He said he found “bits and pieces” indicating the county had purchased seven ambulances.
But Caldwell said most of the incriminating documents didn’t come from the official county response but from other sources, some within county government, including a photo of 17 ambulances staged at Vandenberg Space Force Base, which he believes is an attempt to hide the fact the vehicles had already been purchased.
“County Fire has wanted the ambulance contract for a long, long time,” Caldwell noted, adding that without any obvious evidence of problems with AMR’s service, the county chose to use the RFP process to select an ambulance service provider.
He said the county used independent experts in the field to devise the criteria against which the proposals would be evaluated, and then used separate independent experts to conduct the evaluation.
“AMR kicked [County Fire’s] butts in the RFP process,” Caldwell said, adding a perfect score on the evaluation would be about 2,300 points.
He said AMR scored about 2,000 points, and County Fire came in at 1,600.
County Fire then filed appeals and protests, which were considered and denied by county department heads, which is when the County Fire Chiefs Association told county officials they had to throw out the RFP and, rather than awarding a contract, go to a permit system, which the county did.
He said permit applications are still being received and no permits have yet been awarded, but the county received ambulances in March, May and June, and they were paid for on delivery.
“We believe they had to be ordered at least six months in advance, when [County Fire] was still losing the RFP,” Caldwell said, adding that at the beginning of the RFP process, County Fire said it would need 35 ambulances to provide service to the entire county.
“Where was the board authorization on this?” Caldwell asked supervisors. “How did somebody have the confidence on this that County Fire was going to get the contract that they bought 35 ambulances?”