A seemingly routine request to establish a job classification for ambulance driver at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting drew an accusation from a watchdog organization of something “nefarious” in awarding an ambulance service contract to County Fire.

Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, had the request pulled from the administrative agenda so he could address the issue as a public comment.

Caldwell produced county documents he said he’d obtained through and outside of a California Public Records Act request that indicated County Fire was gearing up to take over ambulance service before the Board of Supervisors had considered awarding the contract.

