California Coastal Commission staff says the California State Parks Department’s proposed plan to expand uses at Oso Flaco Lake and add a southern entrance to Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area is “unapprovable.”

The staff is recommending the commission adopt an alternative plan that would phase out off-highway vehicle use over a five-year period, restrict Oso Flaco Lake access to pedestrians and cyclists and eventually push all camping to the northern end of Oceano Dunes State Park.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 18, to consider amending the existing coastal development permit that regulates uses and requires coastal resource protection measures in State Parks’ 5,000-acre Oceano Dunes District.

Both the State Parks proposal and the commission staff’s alternative plan will be considered during the hearing.

But because the environmental review of State Parks’ plan has not been completed, the commission will not be able to make a final decision on that proposal, the commission staff said.

Commissioners can add conditions to the coastal development permit that will ensure uses and intensities meet provisions of the current California Coastal Act and the Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo County local coastal plans.

The staff is recommending the commission adopt its proposals as part of that amendment, which could represent a de facto rejection of State Parks’ overall plan, although the staff report says the proposed lifeguard towers, dune boardwalks and Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove improvements “can likely be found consistent with the LCPs in some form.”

State Parks’ plan issues

After the base coastal development permit was granted for Oceano Dunes State Park in 1982, the Coastal Commission has periodically reviewed the park’s operation and the permit’s consistency with the Coastal Act and local coastal plans.

In its last review in 2019, the commission concluded that “driving at the park has degraded dune habitats, harmed native species, caused air quality and public health issues and made it difficult for the public to walk, swim and enjoy other nonvehicular activities at the beach and dunes.”

As a result, the commission required State Parks to address 15 specific issues and consider phasing out all off-highway vehicle use.

State Parks responded with its public works plan that envisions minor or moderate changes to most of the district but a major expansion of uses at Oso Flaco Lake.

Those would include the addition of more than 300 primitive, drive-in and RV campsites as well as cabins, permanent general and off-highway-related concessions, parking lots, trails, a law-enforcement training range and a southern access to the off-highway vehicle riding area.

The commission’s staff report says not only do existing vehicular uses violate current Coastal Act and LCP provisions but they are also “precluding lower-intensity park uses … [and] creating disproportionate adverse impacts on inland and underserved communities and tribal interests.”

Further, the report says State Parks’ public works plan can’t be approved as it now stands because "all uses and intensities of use at the park are required to be found LCP-consistent, and it is clear to staff that they cannot be found so consistent.”

“The same applies to the projects proposed to be included in the [public works plan], including the two most significant projects at the Phillips 66 site and Oso Flaco Lake,” the summary says.

“These projects are primarily proposed in [environmentally sensitive habitat areas] or on active agricultural lands and are therefore unapprovable under the LCPs due to impermissible ESHA and agricultural conversion and degradation."

Proposed alternative

Coastal Commission staff wants to transform high-impact activities like off-roading into low-impact uses like hiking, biking, horseback riding and bird-watching in the park, which the staff says is virtually all environmentally sensitive habitat.

To reach that goal, the staff proposes eliminating off-highway vehicle use, halting vehicle beach access at Pier Avenue in Oceano, barring all motorized vehicles south of that point and restoring that area to its natural bluffs and dunes habitat.

Due to the size and complexity of vehicle use, those changes would have to be phased in over five years, the staff report says.

Eliminating off-highway vehicles would make many of the amenities State Parks proposes for Oso Flaco Lake and the southern off-highway riding area unnecessary, but the staff acknowledges that providing vehicle access to the beach makes the park unique and is a major draw to visitors.

So the staff is proposing car-camping on the flat beach area between Pier Avenue in Oceano and West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach.

At $10 per car per night, that would constitute a low-cost form of camping that would increase coastal access for more socio-economic levels.

Although the staff believes the area in and around Oso Flaco Lake is primarily environmentally sensitive habitat, the report says some low-key hike-in and bike-in primitive and interpretive camping could be allowed.

The staff proposal also calls for making the seasonal exclusion for the 300-acre Western snowy plover and California least tern nesting area a permanent year-round exclusion and extending the habitat fencing to nearby areas.

Currently, the exclusion zone is a roughly wedge-shaped area extending from the ocean water line to the edge of the dunes starting just north of Oso Flaco Creek and narrowing toward its northern end around Milepost 6.

Fencing would also be added around individual snowy plover and least tern nests, regardless of their location, and around sensitive environmental and cultural areas, like the Chumash middens scattered through the dunes.

Staff is recommending minimal grading and heavy machinery use for installing and maintaining the fencing.

While the staff admits eliminating off-roading will have an impact on area businesses that serve that industry, the report downplays the extent of the damage predicted by opponents, calling those claims overstated.

Eliminating off-highway vehicles will open up opportunities for other businesses, the report says, and allowing car-camping on the beach will increase pedestrian and bicycle traffic to businesses in Oceano, Grover Beach and Pismo Beach.