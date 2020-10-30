City to host 'Imagine Santa Maria' workshops

Santa Maria residents are invited to participate in upcoming virtual workshops focusing on the city's General Plan, where they can give feedback about how they imagine the city in the next 20 to 30 years.

The city is in the midst of a multiyear process of updating its General Plan, which covers land use, mobility, environmental justice, safety, noise, conservation and open space in Santa Maria.

The plan is broken into five major stages: reviewing existing conditions in the spring and summer 2020; developing a long-term vision and guiding principles from summer to fall 2020; creating General Plan alternatives through the winter of 2021; developing plan policies from winter 2021 to winter 2022; and reviewing and adopting the plan from winter 2022 through spring 2023.

Community feedback will be a crucial part of updating the plan, and city officials plan to hold the first public workshop over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The workshop will be conducted in English with Spanish translation available, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

A second workshop covering the same topics will be conducted in Spanish over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Registration details for the workshops and more information about the General Plan are available in English and Spanish at www.imaginesantamaria.com. Questions can be directed to the city's Community Development Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2444.

