City of Santa Maria to re-evaluate budget priorities amid coronavirus impacts

"[City] departments have already submitted their proposals and those are being evaluated now. We are now re-evaluating our revenue projections, but we don't have any actual numbers in. It will take some time for the state of California to react and calculate what the revenue downturn is," van de Kamp said.

Along with department proposal submissions, city staff have begun to form the upcoming budget around priorities established at a goal setting workshop in February.

City staff and residents established financial stability as an overarching priority, and highlighted five top priorities including affordable housing projects and special needs projects, streamlining business permits, providing recommendations for the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, finalizing the Downtown Specific Plan, and working to make permit processing and permitting more efficient.

Stilwell presented these priorities to the City Council for approval on Tuesday, with the caveat that updated revenue assumptions could require staff to restructure the budget from what was possible in February.

"The budget will be tougher than we thought it would be a month ago," he said.