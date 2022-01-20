Full-time employees with the city of Santa Maria who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic are entitled to essential worker bonuses of up to $10,000 under a new two-year wage and benefit package adopted by the City Council this week.
Terms for the new wage package were agreed upon during an informal discussion Jan. 12 with City Manager Jason Stilwell prior to going before the council, and will replace the prior agreement adopted in fall 2019.
According to a staff report, full-time employees — those expected to work 2,080 hours over a 12-month period who did not take more than three months of leave — who worked from March 14, 2020, to March 12, 2021, and from March 13, 2021, to March 11, 2022, will be entitled to $5,000 of essential work pay per year, with prorated payments for those who worked less than full time.
The first payment will be issued to current employees within the two upcoming pay periods, and the second will be issued in the first full pay period of January 2023.
Funds are provided through the city's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
Also included in the new wage package is a planned salary increase of 5.5% over the next two years, as well as increases in bilingual pay.
City employees who use both Spanish and English on a regular basis while performing the duties of their position will see an increase in monthly pay from $45 to $55 for basic language skills and $90 to $100 for advanced language skills. Eligible employees who provide extensive written translations between Spanish and English as a regular part of their job will now receive $250 per month for their work.
The city government is one of the biggest employers in Santa Maria, with around 500 full- and part-time employees as of last year.
Grand jury report on pensions
The City Council also approved a response Tuesday to the Santa Barbara County civil grand jury report titled "Pensions in Santa Barbara County Require Vigilance," which found Santa Maria to be one of three cities in the county with the highest risk of pension plan insolvency, along with Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
The report was first presented to the city at the end of November, and required a response from officials within 90 days regarding specific findings about the city's participation in the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS).
As of 2020, around 69% of Santa Maria's $507.7 million in pension liabilities was funded, leaving the city with a total unfunded accrued liability of around $160 million. Liabilities are expected to continue increasing for all cities due to the recently announced decrease in the CalPERS discount rate from 7.5% to 7% over the next three years, the report states.
According to the report, none of the county's cities are in imminent danger of insolvency due to unfunded obligations, but the jury recommended additional steps to reduce risk, such as borrowing funds via a pension obligation bond or setting aside funds in a Section 115 Trust or reserve fund.
In their response to the report, Santa Maria officials partially agreed about their higher risk status, but clarified that the General Fund is not the only source of funds for CalPERS.
"The city recognizes contributions toward pension costs are about 23% of original estimated revenues for 2021-22. However, this analytical measurement ignores that not all pension costs are (nor can they be) funded by General Fund revenues. For instance, employees in the Utilities Department are funded by Water Resources and Solid Waste funds — both of which are Enterprise Funds that by law cannot be commingled with the General Fund," Mayor Alice Patino said.
City officials also described their efforts over recent years to maximize cost savings through higher service fees as well as the passing of Measure U. Staff also is developing a Pension Liability Funding Policy to be presented to the council by June.
In addition, officials noted that an Assigned Fund Balance for Unfunded Pension Benefits has been established within the General Fund, with one-third of all excess revenue required to be transferred to the account.
"The balance in the pension reserve account as of June 30, 2020, is $2.8 million and staff estimates an additional $1.8 million will be transferred for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021," Patino said.