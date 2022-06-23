Councilwoman Gloria Soto kicked off her reelection campaign in a gathering at the Minami Community Center on Thursday. The incumbent is running her first campaign since first being elected to the council in 2018.
Almost exactly four years to the day after her initial announcement, Soto and nearly 40 of her supporters gathered for the launch. Representing the city's southwestern District 3, Soto was the youngest woman ever elected to the council and will be on the ballot again in November.
During her speech, Soto highlighted affordable housing, youth and families, and job and small business growth.
"The pandemic not only made work hard to come by, but throughout the last two years we have seen unjust rent hikes," she said. "That is why affordable housing will be my No. 1 priority over these next four years. I envision a community that has plentiful affordable housing options."
Soto is proposing what she calls a "youth fund," hoping to set aside 5% of the city's General Fund to support families seeking child care and youth development programs.
"In order to create a thriving Santa Maria, we need to create programs such as these to provide our young people have a bright future," Soto said to cheers from her supporters. "I want Santa Maria to be known as a place that takes care of its own."
Behind Soto stood supporters from throughout the city, including members of the Northern Santa Barbara County Mobile Home Team. Mostly seniors, the mobile home residents have been campaigning for the city to adopt mobile home rent stabilization for the last two years, with Soto's support.
"I want to speak for all mobile home residents in Santa Maria in showing our appreciation for Gloria's unwavering support," said Gary Hall, of the NSBCMHT. "There are several mobile home parks in her district, District 3, and I'm encouraging all of those residents to get behind Gloria."
Members of organizations like the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Women's March Santa Maria Valley and the Santa Maria Firefighter's Association also showed up to support Soto's campaign.
"We are here today to express our support for Gloria. She has always been an advocate for public safety, and in particular Santa Maria firefighters," said Matthew Chircop, fire captain and Santa Maria Firefighters' Local 2020 union president.
Soto noted she was first inspired to run her campaign along with a wave of other young people seeking office in local elections across the country.
"Four years ago when I was sworn in to the council, I was joined by my then-4-year-old niece and she could not be prouder seeing me take the oath as the youngest Latina ever to be sworn in to the Santa Maria City Council," she said.
Soto was born and raised in Santa Maria by immigrant farmworkers and currently is executive director of nonprofit Future Leaders of America.
The District 3 race will be one of two council seats voted on during the November election, with District 4 Councilwoman Etta Waterfield also up for reelection. Waterfield hasn't officially kicked off her campaign, but in her election paperwork filings has changed the name of her committee to "Re-Elect Etta Waterfield for City Council 2022."