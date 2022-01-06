Members of Santa Maria's various boards and commissions could see stricter requirements for meeting attendance as well as a restructuring of the struggling Landmark Committee following a review given to the City Council on Tuesday.
Officials from the City Manager's Office recommended to the City Council that the Landmark Committee, which manages and designates historic landmarks in the city, be eliminated and its responsibilities absorbed by the Recreation and Parks Commission.
The recommendation, presented as part of a boards and commissions review, stemmed from issues in maintaining committee membership that resulted in the occasional lack of quorum. As a result, two members of the Recreation and Parks Commission are currently serving out terms on the committee.
"We do have a passionate core group of participants and historians, but … there’s not always a quorum, they can’t always make meetings," City Manager Jason Stilwell said. "Delegating the duties to the Recreation and Parks Commission would maintain continuity, still have a public forum for the discussion, and allow the process and engagement with the community to go forward to preserve our historic assets."
Some councilmembers including Mayor Alice Patino indicated their desire to preserve the 5-member committee, but they ultimately agreed there was a need for historical landmark business to continue without interruption.
"I don’t want to lose the Landmark Committee. I think the history and the future of the city is really important. I would like to see them work closer with the Historical Society," Patino said.
While no vote took place, the council gave the City Manager's Office the go-ahead to draft an amendment to the municipal code regarding the committee's restructuring, which will be brought back to the council for review.
Meeting attendance
Councilmembers also directed the City Manager's Office on Tuesday to draft a policy requiring board and commission members to attend at least 75% of the year's meetings or face dismissal.
The city's municipal code currently states that any member of a board or commission who is absent for three consecutive meetings faces resignation.
Only one individual, Angel Lopez of the 14-member Blocks Grant Advisory Committee, met that threshold over the past year among all the city's board and commission members, according to a staff report.
Under the proposed new policy, two individuals would have been required to resign based on their attendance records from 2021 — Planning Commissioner Maribel Hernandez, who missed six out of 19 meetings, and Recreation and Parks Commissioner Yleana Velasco, who missed three out of 11 meetings.
Patino, along with councilwoman Etta Waterfield, advocated for the new attendance rules to be capped at two absences. However, City Attorney Thomas Watson pointed out that this would disqualify four of the five Planning Commissioners based on their 2021 attendance.
"Maybe a rule of thumb would be if you miss 25% of the meetings. Maybe that’s a more appropriate measurement," Watson said.
Board and commission members are appointed by individual councilmembers, and the council recommended that there be increased communication between themselves, their appointees, and the City Manager's Office when needed.
Study session troubles
During the review, city staff also raised red flags about specific operations of the Planning Commission, specifically the fact that public notices are not sent out for study sessions where discussions bordering on deliberations take place.
According to Watson, some community members have complained about the lack of public notice regarding a study sessions where a project was being discussed and missing key discussions and public comment opportunities as a result.
City staff will be revisiting the public notice policy for these meetings, he said. While agendas are required to be published at least 72 hours before a regular meeting, public notices are only required for scheduled public hearings.
"Part of the rational for revisiting it, is there have been concerns from neighboring effective property owners who were not present at those kinds of discussions, and were therefore brought into a process, in their opinion, midstream," he said. "We’re just trying to make government more transparent, but we don’t want to lose the informality of the study session that makes it effective."