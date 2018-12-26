Santa Maria City Attorney Gil Trujillo is set to retire Friday after 14 years in the position during which he was involved in facilitating the city’s transition to by-district elections, expanding the city’s code compliance office and the rehabilitation of the Santa Maria River Levee.
Trujillo’s retirement caps off a 29-year-long legal career, the vast majority of which was spent in public service.
Raised in the Los Angeles area, Trujillo was the first in his family to attend college, earning degrees at Cal Poly Pomona and from the UC Berkeley School of Law, then known as Boalt Hall. He began his career in Southern California as an attorney with the law firm Burke, Williams & Sorensen before accepting a job as a deputy city attorney in Santa Maria in 1993.
“I knew I wanted to be a lawyer since high school — that was my plan,” Trujillo said. “It’s a very rewarding career. I definitely picked the right career and I liked the aspect of working for a public entity, being a public servant and doing what’s right, not necessarily what the client wants — which is different from private practice.”
“I was working for a firm that specialized in municipal law,” Trujillo said. “And I saw an ad for a deputy city attorney position in Santa Maria and at that time, Santa Maria was one of the clients of the law firm. I knew the city attorney here — Art Montandon, who was my predecessor — and he encouraged me to apply.”
After working in Santa Maria for three years, Trujillo took a job as an assistant city attorney in Santa Barbara. “It’s one of those cases where you always think, ‘The grass is greener on the other side of the hill,’” Trujillo said. “Well, it’s not — Santa Maria’s the best.”
After a stint working for the city government of San Luis Obispo, Trujillo returned to Santa Maria in 2004 to take the position of the city’s top lawyer. Since that time, he’s been involved in every major project or initiative undertaken by the city.
Trujillo said he was especially proud of being part of the team that helped to obtain funding and approval for the rehabilitation of the Santa Maria River Levee during the tenure of former Mayor Steve Lavagnino. “That was a very important issue for Santa Marians because if that wasn’t rehabilitated, they would have been subject to mandatory flood insurance,” he said. “That actually had a direct impact on financial pocketbooks of people. So what happens is [Federal Emergency Management Agency] has to approve it as a structure that will stand in a flood and ours was not reinforced so there was a potential that it would flood in extreme conditions. So FEMA would draw a flood map showing all the properties that are subject to flooding if the levee failed.”
During the past 14 years, Trujillo has overseen the expansion of the city’s code compliance efforts. “We’ve built up a very effective code compliance office,” he said. “In 1993, we had three full-time city attorneys and one and a half code compliance officers. Today, we have three full-time city attorneys and a staff of four code compliance officers, along with two and a half support staff. So we’ve really increased the productivity. They’re one of the finest code compliance offices on the Central Coast. I know that because I worked for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, and I can honestly say Santa Maria has developed the best code compliance team in the area.”
During the Dec. 18 City Council meeting, Trujillo was honored for his service to Santa Maria.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said she was grateful for the counsel Trujillo had provided to her and other city officials as city attorney. “I truly respect you, “ she said. “You helped me understand issues on a very clear level, and you’ve become a great friend, you’ve become a great adviser.”
Councilman Mike Cordero said he has appreciated Trujillo’s expertise. “You and I go back to when I was getting information from you when I was still at the Police Department,” he said. “And that kind of counseling was also very meaningful to me, and we’re all going to miss you.”
Trujillo said he was especially thankful to Mayor Alice Patino, who was involved in hiring him. “Mayor Patino was on the city council that hired me as city attorney in 2004,” he said. “That was my first city attorney job as the city attorney and not as an assistant. So I have to thank the council, and especially Mayor Patino, for having the faith and confidence to hire me and give an opportunity to be a city attorney.”
Going forward, Trujillo said he expects to spend time bike riding and traveling. In addition, he and his wife, Elizabeth, will be spending time with his first grandchild, who was born earlier this month. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”