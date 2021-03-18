Santa Barbara County and its cities on Thursday were given their shares of the 24,856 housing units the Regional Housing Needs Assessment says the county must provide over the next eight years to meet the demand for living spaces.

Of the total, 40% is assigned to the North County, with 60% going to the South Coast area because it provides 60% of the jobs in the county, under the plan adopted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

SBCAG formally adopted the method of determining the allocations, as well as the number of housing units themselves, on a 12-1 vote.

Carpinteria Vice Mayor Al Clark cast the dissenting vote because he was “kind of ticked off” about the number of housing units his city is expected to provide for those at and above the moderate-income level.

Mike Becker, director of planning for SBCAG, outlined the process and the percentages and numbers in a brief report to the board.

“You’ll notice they are significantly higher numbers than in previous cycles,” Becker said.

Santa Maria was assigned the second-largest number of homes, behind Santa Barbara, at 5,418 units, with Lompoc allocated 2,248 units and 1,522 units assigned to the county for the unincorporated areas of the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys.

Guadalupe was assigned 431 housing units, with Solvang allocated 191 units and Buellton assigned 165 units.

County 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked if hotel units converted to H2A housing for agricultural workers count as housing units in determining and meeting the housing needs.

Becker said if the conversions were permitted, they would count, as would the cells at the Northern Branch Jail that’s under construction, as they will be providing a kind of housing.

Those units would “come off the top” of the total needed in the current housing assessment cycle if permits had been issued for them; projects that have not been permitted yet would apply in the next housing assessment cycle.

Housing units assigned to each jurisdiction were further broken down by four income levels — for households with very-low, low, moderate and above-moderate incomes.

Under the method of allocations approved by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and accepted by SBCAG in February, 23.3% of the housing units are designated for very-low-income households, 15.8% for low-income households, 17.7% for moderate-income and 43.2% for above-moderate-income households.

Becker said the median household income for the county is $77,000, and the income levels for the four categories are based on percentages of that.

Using the percentages, very-low incomes would be about $38,500 and less, low incomes would be $38,501 to $61,600, moderate incomes are $61,601 to $92,400 and above-moderate incomes are $92,401 and above.

The units designated for above-moderate incomes in Carpinteria — 348 of the city’s allocation of 901 units— were what “ticked off” Clark.

“That’s a crazy number,” he said. “Somebody confused us with Montecito.”

Clark said the city needs low-income housing, not homes for “rich people,” and that the goal of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment is not to build affordable housing but to just build housing and give contractors some work.

Becker said homes for above-moderate incomes “doesn’t necessarily mean luxury housing.”

“That’s two people making $45,000 [a year],” 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said of the above-moderate income level. “That’s not a lot of money.”

County 1st District Supervisor Das Williams compared what he said is the cheapest South Coast housing at $600,000 to $900,000 to the $92,400 above-moderate income.

“That’s not even enough to qualify for a loan for a median house on the South Coast,” he said, noting the process is heavily misunderstood.

“We should be producing housing the people who live and work here need,” said Williams, adding that the lack of affordable housing is contributing to traffic problems because people have to live in Ventura County and commute.

“Ironically, housing production can be a tool for reducing traffic impacts,” he said.