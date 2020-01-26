'Challenging' and 'gratifying': Gloria Soto first year on Santa Maria's City Council

After graduating from Pioneer Valley High School in 2007, she completed degrees at Hancock College and Chapman University before going to work for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, where she now is a regional development manager.

“I’m really proud of the fact that I was part of the 2018 women of color wave that decided to step up and serve their communities by running for elected office,” she said. “It’s all about representation. It’s about seeing yourself reflected in your elected leaders.

“Even though there have been incredible role models like [former councilwomen] Hilda Zacarias, Terri Zuniga and our mayor, the first female mayor in this city, I haven’t seen enough people like me with my lived experience in these positions,” she said.

“As someone whose family has been impacted by the criminal justice system, by the tight housing rental market, by the high cost of health care — those lived experiences have really shaped my view of the world and my values.”

Lupita Rios, a Hancock College student who worked with Soto on her 2018 campaign, said part of what motivated her to dedicate time working on her first campaign was seeing a candidate she felt addressed issues vital to her.