Certified results of the Nov. 8 General Election for Santa Barbara County were delivered to the Board of Supervisors by Joe Holland, clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, and were accepted by a unanimous vote as part of the administrative agenda Tuesday.
Final results came after the County Elections Office reviewed the 61,130 ballots that remained uncounted two days after Election Day, and the results remained unchanged from the last update from the County Elections Office.
Here’s a summary of countywide and North County races from the certified statement of results:
24th Congressional District (Santa Barbara County votes only) — Salud Carbajal, Democrat, 81,656 votes, 61.0%; Brad Allen, Republican, 52,126 votes, 39.0%
37th Assembly District — Gregg Hart, Democrat, 79,176 votes, 59.4%; Mike Stoker, Republican, 54,202 votes, 40.6%
County Board of Education, Trustee Area 5 — Judy Frost, 8,323 votes, 51.8%; Gabriel A. Morales, 7,600 votes, 47.3%
Lompoc Unified School District, short term, at large — Jerri Thiel, 3,153 votes, 24.8%; Nancy Schuler-Jones, 3,002 votes, 23.6%
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Trustee Area 4 — Diana Perez, 2,127 votes, 63.1%; Raymond Acosta, 1,206 votes, 35.8%
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Trustee Area 5 — David Baskett, 5,416 votes, 52.0%; Dominick Palera, 4,916 votes, 47.2%
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, short term, at large — Christopher F. Johnson, 3,368 votes, 39.7%; Anna Schryer, 3,041 votes, 35.8%
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, Trustee Area 2 — Sheri Noble, 893 votes, 58.8%; Denise J. El Amin, 621 votes, 40.9%
College School District, Trustee Area 5 — Peter Wright, 247 votes, 55.5%; Colleen Estrada, 195 votes, 43.8%
Guadalupe Union School District, Trustee Area 3 — Lourdes Ramirez, 136 votes, 54.8%; Raul Rodriguez Jr., 112 votes, 45.2%
Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Trustee Area 2 — Ricky Lara, 1,954 votes, 53.2%; Osvaldo Sotelo, 1,678 votes, 45.7%
Buellton Mayor — Dave King, 1,059 votes, 50.7%; Elysia Lewis, 1,023 votes, 48.9%
Buellton City Council, District 1 — Hudson Hornick, 406 votes, 55.4%; Tom Widroe, 323 votes, 44.1%
Buellton City Council, District 4 — David Silva, 276 votes, 55.5%; Art Mercado, 216 votes, 43.5%
Guadalupe Mayor — Ariston Julian, 1,025 votes, 94.5%
Guadalupe City Council (vote for two) — Christina Hernandez, 893 votes, 58.9%; Eugene Costa Jr., 580 votes, 38.3%
Guadalupe Treasurer — Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, 995 votes, 95.4%
Lompoc Mayor — Jenelle Osborne, 4,838 votes, 53.9%; James I. Mosby, 4,077 votes, 45.4%
Lompoc City Council, District 2 — Victor Vega, 1,030 votes, 93.6%
Lompoc City Council, District 3 — Dirk Starbuck, 1,790 votes, 96%
Santa Maria City Council, District 3 — Gloria Soto, 1,730 votes, 50.4%; Steven Funkhouser, 1,689 votes, 49.2%
Santa Maria City Council, District 4 — Maribel Aguilera Hernandez, 3,175 votes, 53.9%; Carol Karamitsos, 2,668 votes, 45.3%
Solvang Mayor — Mark L. Infanti, 1,928 votes, 94.1%
Solvang City Council, District 3 — David Brown, 153 votes, 47.2%; V. Louise Smith, 129 votes, 39.8%
Solvang City Council, District 4 — Elizabeth Orona, 334 votes, 50.7%; Robert Clarke, 323 votes, 49.0%
Los Alamos Community Services District, short term — Charles Gonzales, 274 votes, 52.4%; Kristy Gnesa-Williams, 242 votes, 46.3%
Los Olivos Community Services District (vote for three) — Julie Kennedy, 259 votes, 30.6%; Lisa Bertero Palmer, 217 votes, 25.7%; Greg Parks, 196 votes, 23.2%; Thomas A. Nelson, 166 votes, 19.6%
Los Olivos Community Services District, short term — Brad A. Ross, 231 votes, 67.9%; Jeanne Hollingsworth, 107 votes, 31.5%
Santa Maria Public Airport District, Division 2 — Ignacio “Nash” Moreno, 2,718 votes, 58.5%; Hugh Rafferty, 1,824 votes, 39.3%
Santa Maria Public Airport District, Division 4 — Michael B. Clayton, 4,977 votes, 66.9%; Carl Engel, 2,404 votes, 32.3%
Measure A2022, Lompoc Unified School District General Obligation Bond — Yes, 7,683 votes, 54.5%; No, 6,424 votes, 45.5%
Measure R2022, Buellton Union School District General Obligation Bond — Yes, 1,626 votes, 61.1%; No, 1,034 votes, 38.9%
Measure V2022, Guadalupe Union School District General Obligation Bond — Yes, 866 votes, 69.9%; No, 373 votes, 30.1%
Measure W2022, Guadalupe Union School District General Obligation Bond — Yes, 842 votes, 68.1%; No, 394 votes, 31.9%
Measure Y2022, College School District General Obligation Bond — Yes, 1,487 votes, 52.2%; No, 1,362 votes, 47.8%
Measure U2022, Solvang Transactions and Use Tax — Yes, 1,635 votes, 62.9%; No, 963 votes, 37.1%
Measure X2022, Lompoc Transient Occupancy Tax — Yes, 5,586 votes, 61.7%; No, 3,465 votes, 38.3%
Measure Z2022, Guadalupe Transient Occupancy Tax — No, 646 votes, 52.6%; Yes, 583 votes, 47.4%