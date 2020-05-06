CDBG funds to help homeless, domestic violence victims in northern Santa Barbara County

The remaining $85,000 of the loan will be used to make improvements to the property, according to the report.

The loan has zero percent interest with deferred payments and is forgivable after 15 years, the report said.

Good Samaritan also was granted $57,750 to replace the floor in the emergency shelter located at 401-C W. Morrison Ave. in Santa Maria.

New flooring will be more durable and more resistant to the wear and tear from continuing intense use of the facility, according to the report.

Cuyama Valley Recreation District will receive a $58,485 grant for the second phase of its park improvement plan.

The district has already completed the first phase, which involved installing a skate ramp at the park.

Phase two will include purchasing and installing a prefabricated concession stand and restroom facilities that will serve the park and an adjacent ballfield, the report said.

The prior year funding allocated to Women’s Economic Ventures will be added to $49,893 in current year funding to provide self-employment training and technical assistance to women interested in starting microbusinesses.