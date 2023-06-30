Calynx vicinity map.jpg

A vicinity map included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report to the Planning Commission shows the location of the Calynx Inc. cannabis cultivation project that was approved with conditions this week over the appeal filed by neighbors.

An appeal of a permit for 2.52 acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation off Cat Canyon Road was rejected this week by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, but the appellants’ concerns about water were addressed through additional conditions imposed on the project.

Operators of the Calynx Inc. cannabis project at 6968 Cat Canyon Road will be required to monitor the level of its irrigation well and submit reports on the results to the county on a quarterly basis for the first two years of operation, under the conditions imposed by commissioners Wednesday.

After that, provided no issues with well depletion are detected, the reports will be provided on an annual basis, commissioners agreed.

James Sullivan, representing appellants of the Calynx Inc. cannabis cultivation project off Cat Canyon Road, argues the appeal points before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Wednesday's meeting.
The site plan for the Calynx Inc. cannabis cultivation project in Cat Canyon, included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report, shows the access road in yellow, the security fence in red and the outdoor cultivation, both in the open and under hoops, in green.

Lisa Bugrova, agent for Calynx Inc., refutes claims made by those who appealed the land use permit for the cannabis cultivation project off Cat Canyon Road in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Wednesday's Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meeting.
