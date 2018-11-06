Liliana Cardenas and Eugene Anthony Costa Jr. are leading the race to fill two open Guadalupe City Council seats in early vote totals.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Cardenas has garnered 264 votes for 41.12 percent and Costa has received 137 votes for 21.34 percent.
The makeup of the City Council will change following this election as two new members will be elected to four-year terms. Candidates for the two seats include Cardenas, Costa, Manuel Estorga and Richard Jenne. Estorga received 128 votes for 19.94 percent and Jenne picked up 108 votes for 16.82 percent.
Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde decided not to seek re-election, leaving City Councilman Ariston Julian, whose council term was expiring, the only mayoral candidate in the race. Incumbent Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also chose not to seek re-election to the council.
The new council members will take office in the midst of financial issues and a recent change of leadership at the Guadalupe Police Department.
Only one candidate, Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, ran for the position of city treasurer.