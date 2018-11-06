Liliana Cardenas and Eugene Anthony Costa Jr. are set to fill two open Guadalupe City Council seats based on unofficial election results.
With mail-in ballots counted but all precincts reporting, Cardenas has garnered 469 votes for 42.79 percent and Costa has received 227 votes for 20.71 percent.
The makeup of the City Council will change following this election as two new members will be elected to four-year terms. Candidates for the two seats include Cardenas, Costa, Manuel Estorga and Richard Jenne. Estorga received 205 votes for 18.7 percent and Jenne picked up 188 votes for 17.15 percent.
Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde decided not to seek re-election, leaving City Councilman Ariston Julian, whose council term was expiring, the only mayoral candidate in the race. Incumbent Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also chose not to seek re-election to the council.
The new council members will take office in the midst of financial issues and a recent change of leadership at the Guadalupe Police Department.
Only one candidate, Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, ran for the position of city treasurer.