Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, visited Santa Maria Public Airport on Monday afternoon to tout more than $8 million in funding has already been secured for Central Coast projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law less than seven months after it was signed into law.
Santa Maria Public Airport is one of more than a dozen projects funded, in part, by the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.
Carbajal said the airport received nearly $1.02 million through the Federal Aviation Administration for the current fiscal year that is being used to repair and upgrade taxi lanes at the airport.
Last week, the National Park Service announced funding from the bill would be used to tackle carbon emissions and pollution by plugging an abandoned oil well in Channel Islands National Park.
A map of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects approved on the Central Coast, stretching from Cambria and Paso Robles to Ventura Harbor, as well as the rest of the United States is available at https://d2d.gsa.gov/tableau-report-for-embed/10108.