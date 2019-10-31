While 24th District incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal maintained a commanding lead in fundraising during the third-quarter, Republican challenger Andy Caldwell raised nearly $70,000 despite entering the race halfway through the quarter.
Carbajal, a Democrat who is running for his third term, raised $214,931.77 — more than tripling the total for Caldwell, his main challenger, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports filed by both candidates earlier this month.
The reports cover fundraising during the period from July 1 to Sept. 30.
In addition to Caldwell, Republican Michael Erin Woody and Democrat Angela Kennedy have filed paperwork to run for the 24th District seat. The district encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a small part of Ventura County.
Woody, a former Fresno City Councilman who now lives in Morro Bay, raised $50 during the third-quarter and ended with $3,618.68 cash on hand.
Kennedy also has filed to enter the race but has yet to submit any campaign contribution reports to the FEC.
California’s primary election will be held on March 3, 2020, and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2020.
Of Carbajal’s third-quarter total, $135,500 was raised from individuals. The remaining $79,000 came from a variety of political action committees, including General Dynamics Corporation PAC, Lockheed Martin Corporation Employees' PAC, Services Employees International Union, National Automobile Dealers Association and VoteVets.
The congressman ended the quarter with $1.4 million cash on hand, with his fundraising total for the year totaling $975,000.
Caldwell, who is running as a Republican, raised a total of $67,303, all of which came from individuals.
A longtime fixture at government meetings in Santa Barbara County, Caldwell is a local radio host and columnist who often lobbies local government on behalf of business interests as part of his position with the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture and Business.
Caldwell announced his entry in the race in mid-August, the middle of the third-quarter reporting period.
While Carbajal has raised more money than his challenger, Caldwell has spent a substantially lower amount.
Carbajal spent $100,000 on operating expenses during the quarter, while Caldwell spent $7,442, ending the quarter with nearly $60,000 in cash on hand.