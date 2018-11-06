While incumbent 24th District Congressman Salud Carbajal maintained a sizeable lead Tuesday night, Republican challenger Justin Fareed was not ready to concede the race, his campaign spokesperson said.
As of 11:20 p.m. with 61.6 percent of precincts reporting, Carbajal had received 80,477 votes districtwide, or 56.9 percent, while Fareed had received 60,898 votes, for 43.1 percent.
Carbajal, a Democrat, and Fareed, who are vying to represent citizens in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and parts of Ventura counties, were the top vote-getters in the June primary, which sent them on to the general election.
They faced off in 2016 as well, with Carbajal winning the 24th Congressional seat.
Speaking from Viva restaurant in Santa Barbara, Carbajal said he was thankful for voters who supported him throughout his campaign, and showed their support for him Tuesday night.
Carbajal said the results "re-affirmed the voters' confidence in me to continue representing them in Washington."
Carbajal said he is committed to continue working in a bipartisan way when at all possible, adding that with the Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives both parties have a chance to work collaboratively.
"Now the Republicans have to work with the Democrats, so it will make us find common ground if we want to get things done, and I sure hope we can do that so we can do things for the residents of the Central Coast," said Carbajal.
Speaking from the Far Western Tavern in Old Orcutt, Fareed voiced his gratitude for his team of supporters and friends who stood by him during his bid for the 24th District seat.
Campaign manager Austin Stukins said that Fareed is not ready to concede, because "there are too many returns still out there right now, and a lot of ballots left to be counted.
"We look forward to seeing those [results] tighten up overnight," said Stukins.
"It feels outstanding to see the faces in this room, to see so many people who care about the direction and future of our community and this country -- I'm humbled and honored," Fareed said of his supporters who gathered Tuesday evening.
"People really care about the future prosperity, safety and security of our families here in the Central Coast so it's an honor to be able to carry their voice through the course of this campaign and God willing, into Washington D.C."
Despite Carbajal's lead, Fareed maintained he'll continue fighting "for every single inch."
"I told my teammates, our supporters, that it's going to come down to fighting through the line, finishing in faith and making sure we stuck to what we believed in and putting people ahead of politics," he said. "I think we can always be moving in a better direction, and that's why I decided to run for Congress -- to bring a strong voice for the Central Coast to Washington D.C. and I'd be honored to have that responsibility."
During his campaign, Fareed, 30, who is president of his family's business, Pro Band Sports Industries, Inc., ran on a platform that promised to "put people over politics" in areas of economic growth, public safety and merit-based immigration reform.
He voiced disapproval of the current political climate in which elected officials have allowed politics to override the ability to govern and bring forward efficient policies for America's future.
Fareed promised the Central Coast that if elected he would work to secure disaster relief, vowed to be tough on crime and bridge party lines while hunting for practical solutions to address problems ranging from over-reaching regulations affecting small business owners to keeping the streets safe from crime.
Carbajal, 53, is the son of a farmworker, and was born in Mexico before immigrating to Arizona with his family who later settled in California. He ran on a platform that opposed offshore oil drilling, favored environmental protection and touted comprehensive immigration reform.
Carbajal has completed his first-term in Congress and said he wants to return to Washington, D.C., to continue representing the Central Coast in all areas, from water security, to civil rights, public education and healthcare.
He currently sits on the House Committee on the Budget and on the Armed Services Committee as a member of the Subcommittee on Readiness and Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.
Looking back on his first term as congressman, Carbajal said he's kept his promise to reach across the aisle during a time of hyper-partisan politics, and notes that out of the 300 bills he's been involved in, over half of them have been bipartisan.