Incumbent 24th District Congressman Salud Carbajal was leading the race to keep his seat Tuesday night in early returns, with Republican challenger Justin Fareed trailing in the contest to represent the Central Coast.
With mail-in ballots counted as of 9:30 p.m., Carbajal had received 59,574 votes, or 53.6 percent, while Fareed had received 51,631 votes, for 46.4 percent.
Carbajal, a Democrat, and Fareed, who are vying to represent citizens in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and parts of Ventura counties, were the top vote-getters in the June primary, which sent them on to the general election.
They faced off in 2016 as well, with Carbajal winning the 24th Congressional seat.
Speaking from Viva restaurant in Santa Barbara just after mail-in ballots were tabulated, Carbajal said he was very thankful for voters who supported him throughout his campaign, and showed their support for him Tuesday night.
The support is "an affirmation of my service over the past two years," ranging from healthcare to job creation and the environment, Carbajal said, adding that he's looking forward to going back to Washington D.C. to continue getting things done.
"It was a great feeling [voting today] especially for me, because my son, who just turned 18, was able to vote for the first time, and it was just exciting to see him be a part of the process," said Carbajal. "It's representative of what we're seeing throughout the country, and here in the Central Coast, which is a lot of energy and engagement."
Speaking from the Far Western Tavern in Old Orcutt, Fareed voiced his gratitude for his team of supporters and friends who stood by him during his bid for the 24th District seat.
"It feels outstanding to see the faces in this room, to see so many people who care about the direction and future of our community and this country -- I'm humbled and honored," said Fareed.
"People really care about the future prosperity, safety and security of our families here in the Central Coast so it's an honor to be able to carry their voice through the course of this campaign and God willing, into Washington D.C."
Despite Carbajal's early lead, Fareed maintained he'll continue fighting "for every single inch."
"I told my teammates, our supporters, that it's going to come down to fighting through the line, finishing in faith and making sure we stuck to what we believed in and putting people ahead of politics," he said. "I think we can always be moving in a better direction, and that's why I decided to run for Congress -- to bring a strong voice for the Central Coast to Washington D.C. and I'd be honored to have that responsibility."
During his campaign, Fareed, 30, who is president of his family's business, Pro Band Sports Industries, Inc., ran on a platform that promised to "put people over politics" in areas of economic growth, public safety and merit-based immigration reform.
He voiced disapproval of the current political climate in which elected officials have allowed politics to override the ability to govern and bring forward efficient policies for America's future.
Fareed promised the Central Coast that if elected he would work to secure disaster relief, vowed to be tough on crime and bridge party lines while hunting for practical solutions to address problems ranging from over-reaching regulations affecting small business owners to keeping the streets safe from crime.
Carbajal, 53, is the son of a farmworker, and was born in Mexico before immigrating to Arizona with his family who later settled in California. He ran on a platform that opposed offshore oil drilling, favored environmental protection and touted comprehensive immigration reform.
Carbajal has completed his first-term in Congress and said he wants to return to Washington, D.C., to continue representing the Central Coast in all areas, from water security, to civil rights, public education and healthcare.
He currently sits on the House Committee on the Budget and on the Armed Services Committee as a member of the Subcommittee on Readiness and Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.
Looking back on his first term as congressman, Carbajal said he's kept his promise to reach across the aisle during a time of hyper-partisan politics, and notes that out of the 300 bills he's been involved in, over half of them have been bipartisan.