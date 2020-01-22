Cannabis pesticide conflict unresolved by working group

A group of representatives from the cannabis and traditional agriculture industries as well as pest control businesses and advisers have found no solid solutions to the conflict pesticides create between cannabis and other agriculture operations after three months of meetings.
That was the general summary from the Ag/Cannabis Stakeholders Working Group delivered by Agriculture Commissioner Cathy Fisher at a special Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meeting focusing on cannabis Wednesday in Santa Maria.
However, after five meetings, the 11-member group did develop two documents to provide resources and voluntary guidelines and suggestions to reduce the conflict that has threatened the ability of traditional growers to survive as cannabis cultivation operations have cropped up next-door.
“None have proven to be effective,” Fisher said of one of the documents, titled “Best Practices for Pesticide Application,” noting it’s not meant to be any kind of regulatory document.
The second document, titled “Who Are My Neighbors,” is aimed at fostering communication and cooperative relationships between neighbors.
“It’s not easy — there’s no silver bullet,” Jack Motter, a member of the working group, said about resolving the pesticide conflict that traces back to the state regulations for cannabis purity.
Fisher said the issue is that the state requires cannabis to be tested for 66 pesticide ingredients measured in parts per million, and products that exceed the limit for any of the ingredients can’t be sold.
She noted that some of the ingredients specified by the state are organic, some are benign, and some have no tolerance level assigned, so the state is going with “zero tolerance” for them.
Fearing the potential for lawsuits if pesticide drift contaminates a nearby cannabis crop that could be valued in the millions, pesticide application companies have refused to treat crops like avocados, and insurers have refused to cover companies in such circumstances.
Avocado grower Sharon Barrett said because her grove couldn’t be treated, her crop will have to be sold as “seconds” rather than “firsts,” which will cost her $10,000 to $30,000 in revenue.
Motter, who is from Ellwood Canyon Farms produce operation and White Light Farms cannabis project, said his company had been involved in medical marijuana in the past but has not grown cannabis under the new regulations.
“The last thing I want to do is [create] stress for a farmer … force him to change his operation and take an economic loss,” he said, adding he plans to do a research project “to really look at [pesticide] drift to see how we can get around this.”
Cannabis growers at the meeting generally supported the idea of studying pesticide drift, as did some commissioners.
“The cannabis industry is in line to pay a huge amount of money to the county in taxes,” said 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough, who advocated for the county to conduct a study. “I don’t know if it wouild take $100,000 or what … but that’s a paltry sum compared to what [cannabis growers will pay in taxes]. … Get the damn thing done.”
But some of those growing traditional crops said county ordinances should be amended to include such protections as buffer zones as large as 2 miles.
But Fisher said setbacks aren’t the solution “because there isn’t any designated proven distance that would address” pesticide drift.
“We’re clearly in the dark on these items, and you’ve confirmed that,” 3rd District Commissioner John Parke told Fisher.