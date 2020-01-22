Cannabis pesticide conflict unresolved by working group

Fisher said the issue is that the state requires cannabis to be tested for 66 pesticide ingredients measured in parts per million, and products that exceed the limit for any of the ingredients can’t be sold.

She noted that some of the ingredients specified by the state are organic, some are benign, and some have no tolerance level assigned, so the state is going with “zero tolerance” for them.

Fearing the potential for lawsuits if pesticide drift contaminates a nearby cannabis crop that could be valued in the millions, pesticide application companies have refused to treat crops like avocados, and insurers have refused to cover companies in such circumstances.

Avocado grower Sharon Barrett said because her grove couldn’t be treated, her crop will have to be sold as “seconds” rather than “firsts,” which will cost her $10,000 to $30,000 in revenue.

Motter, who is from Ellwood Canyon Farms produce operation and White Light Farms cannabis project, said his company had been involved in medical marijuana in the past but has not grown cannabis under the new regulations.