Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors discussion will be all about cannabis when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
Only two items are on the departmental agenda, but the staff is estimating those two will take up a total of 6½ hours.
First up is a trio of amendments to Chapter 50 of the County Code that grew out of previous discussions of the cannabis ordinances in July.
One would cap cannabis cultivation in the unincorporated areas of the county at 1,575 acres, which does not include the 186-acre cap already established Carpinteria Agricultural Overlay District.
The figure for the maximum area allowed was based on the total acreage from all the cannabis cultivation land use permit applications received by the Planning & Development Department as of July 9.
That total was 1,264 acres, which includes 32 acres added as a “buffer” for applications where total acreage might have been misrepresented, according to a staff report.
However, when supervisors agreed to establish the cap, permits had already been issued for 311 acres, so those were added to bring the total to 1,575 acres.
With the addition of the 186 acres in the Carpinteria overlay, the total acreage allowed for cannabis cultivation would be 1,761 — if the recommended ordinance is approved without changes.
A second amendment would change the fees charged for an operator to obtain cannabis business licenses, which are designed to recover the actual cost of processing the applications.
Two new fees are the result of the supervisors voting to establish a cannabis retail storefront prequalification application fee and shifting responsibility for reviewing an applicant’s energy conservation plan to the Community Services Department Energy Division.
If approved, the ordinance amendment would set the retail storefront prequalification application fee at $100 and would base the energy conservation plan review fee on the $85 hourly rate for a Community Services Department specialist.
The third amendment would establish requirements for storefront retail licenses, which are limited to eight countywide with no more than one in each of six community plan areas and two in unincorporated areas outside community plan areas.
Applicants will prequalify for a license, then a random drawing will select those who will receive a license.
To qualify, applicants would have to meet 19 requirements if the amendment is approved by the board.
Elevate Lompoc, a dispensary, opened its doors for a soft opening Friday morning in the 100 block of South H Street. It became the third recreational cannabis store in Lompoc, as well as the third to open in all of Santa Barbara County.
The second item on the board’s agenda is an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of Magu Farms’ proposed 356,070-square-foot cannabis cultivation and nursery operation in five existing greenhouses at 3480 Via Real in Carpinteria.
It marks the first appeal of a cannabis project to reach the Board of Supervisors.
Concerned Carpinterians and Maureen Foley Claffey filed an appeal — the first cannabis project appeal to reach the Board of Supervisors — based on assertions the decision does not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act requirements, odor mitigation measures are inadequate, failure to analyze and mitigate air quality impacts and inconsistency with the coastal land use plan.
A staff report said a review of the issues found them without merit, so staff is recommending denial of the appeal.
