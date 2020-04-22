Cannabis cultivation west of Buellton OK'd after debate over effect on vineyards

Pence’s appeal of the Santa Rita Hills Ag project was also scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, but that was postponed until the board’s May 5 meeting.

Twenty-eight public comment letters were read into the record, and another 11 people offered opinions on the project via phone calls, with the majority opposing the project.

Many of their objections did not address the specifics of the project but in essence centered on the adequacy of the program environmental impact report used to evaluate all cannabis cultivation projects, the county ordinances that regulate the industry and their experiences with other growers in other areas.

“There are arguments that make sense and arguments that don’t make sense,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “And the more people talk about arguments that don’t make sense, the harder it is for me to follow along.

“I mean, how many times did we hear today that hoop [houses] are a problem, when this project doesn’t have any hoops?” he continued. “And there are plenty of hoops along the 246 that have nothing to do with cannabis, and I don’t hear anybody talking about going and ripping out our blueberry industry or what other berries that are under there.