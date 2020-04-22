Cannabis cultivation west of Buellton OK'd after debate over effect on vineyards

A cannabis cultivation project proposed on Highway 246 west of Buellton got the green light Tuesday on a split vote by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors after a debate that pitted the specifics of the project against the program environmental impact report.
On a 3-2 vote, the board upheld Santa Barbara West Coast Farms’ appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of a permit for the company’s cannabis cultivation project about 1.2 miles from Buellton.
The decision gave West Coast Farms approval to cultivate just over 46 acres of cannabis, start new plants on a 4-acre nursery and process the product in two 3,000-square-foot buildings.
Hoop houses will not be allowed and no drying will take place, with cannabis grown on site harvested, freeze-dried, bagged and shipped offsite for further processing.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissented in the vote that came following the 2-3 failure of Hartmann’s motion, seconded by Adam, to deny the appeal and a permit for the operation.
As with other cannabis operations proposed along the Highway 246 corridor, the project also faced stiff public opposition, especially from Blair Pence of Pence Vineyards & Winery, located across the highway just west of the site and just east of Santa Rita Hills Ag’s proposed cannabis cultivation operation.
Pence’s appeal of the Santa Rita Hills Ag project was also scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, but that was postponed until the board’s May 5 meeting.
Twenty-eight public comment letters were read into the record, and another 11 people offered opinions on the project via phone calls, with the majority opposing the project.
Many of their objections did not address the specifics of the project but in essence centered on the adequacy of the program environmental impact report used to evaluate all cannabis cultivation projects, the county ordinances that regulate the industry and their experiences with other growers in other areas.
“There are arguments that make sense and arguments that don’t make sense,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “And the more people talk about arguments that don’t make sense, the harder it is for me to follow along.
“I mean, how many times did we hear today that hoop [houses] are a problem, when this project doesn’t have any hoops?” he continued. “And there are plenty of hoops along the 246 that have nothing to do with cannabis, and I don’t hear anybody talking about going and ripping out our blueberry industry or what other berries that are under there.
“So I think we really need to be honest with each other and say, ‘This is what’s really important and this is something that I’m scared of or I’m worried about.’”
Hartmann, whose district encompasses the project site, worried about the cumulative impacts of an increasing number of cannabis operations on the vineyards and wineries of the Santa Rita Hills American Viticultural Area.
She was particularly concerned about the impact of odor on the wineries’ tasting rooms and the suspected but unproven effect of terpenes on wine flavors.
Hartmann said vintners there have spent decades and millions of dollars building a reputation for the Santa Rita Hills, which because of its unique terrain is “ideal for producing world-class wine,” noting pinot from there sells for $75 to $95 a bottle.
“Santa Rita AVA has the largest temperature swing in the entire state,” Hartmann said. “It’s very unusual in the entire world. … In contrast to cannabis, which can be grown in lots of places, Santa Rita Hills is one of a kind. … We have a thriving wine industry, and we’re putting it at risk.”
Adam sided with Hartmann, saying the county should “protect these [wine] businesses first and foremost,” the program EIR inadequately analyzed the issues of odor and terpene drift and there are “too many unresolved issues.”
Lavagnino asked Hartmann if she was talking about a ban on all cannabis cultivation in the Santa Rita Hills AVA because “it sounds like a ban to me,” and if it is, the public has a right to know.
“I love the wine industry as much as anybody else,” he said. “But they don’t have a monopoly — just because they’re there — on land use.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams said he was reluctant to vote in favor of the project.
“I feel like we are caught in a very strange situation because there is a very big downside either way we go on this,” Williams said, comparing it to playing Russian roulette.
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart summed up why the majority supported the permit: “On balance, I think this project can be approved because it meets all the laws that we have established.”
