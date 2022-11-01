A nearly 22-acre cannabis cultivation project along Highway 101 about four miles south of Buellton was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as it denied two appeals filed by adjacent growers.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting, to reject the appeals filed by Edward Seaman of Restoration Oaks Ranch and Justin El-Diwany of Sierra Botanicals.

The appeals were primarily based on the hydrogeologists’ opinions that pumping from the project’s main well would impact adjacent wells and the level of Nojoqui Creek because it would draw water from the creek’s subsurface flow.

Nojoqui Farms vicinity map.jpg

A map from a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report shows the location of Nojoqui Farms. 

