120421 Solvang parade 01.JPG
Buy Now

Solvang City Council members Mark Infanti, left, and Jim Thomas ride in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang. Infanti is running for the mayoral seat to replace current mayor, Charlie Uhrig, who previously announced he will not run for reelection.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Solvang will see races for two seats on its city council, a single candidate for mayor and a tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.

As of Friday’s deadline, eight candidates had pulled papers, four of them had qualified for the ballot and one had filed paperwork but had not yet qualified.

Election Day will be the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Each candidate must live in the district for which they are running and are presumed to represent constituents in that district.

Robert Clarke mug

Councilman Robert Clarke, who has qualified for the ballot, will face off against Elizabeth Orona, who filed on Friday, in a run for Solvang City Council District 4 in November.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you