Candidates for 3rd District supervisor’s seat have varied attitudes, concerns

In Santa Barbara County’s 3rd Supervisorial District, first-term incumbent Joan Hartmann is facing two familiar challengers in the March 3 primary — Karen Jones, a community services district director, and Bruce Porter, a small-business owner.
Both ran against Hartmann, along with two other candidates, in the primary election four years ago, but only Porter and Hartmann advanced to the November election, where Hartmann ultimately prevailed over Porter’s early lead.
Initially, this year’s race included a fourth candidate— community organizer Jessica Alvarez Parfrey — but she recently pulled out and endorsed Hartmann’s re-election bid.
The 3rd District is the largest in the county, and considered the most diverse of the county’s five districts, yet all three candidates hail from the Santa Ynez Valley — Hartmann from Buellton and Jones and Porter both from Santa Ynez.
Climate change, homelessness and cannabis were among the issues discussed and debated during a lively forum Thursday night that featured three of the four candidates running to represent District 3 on the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors.
Containing large rural areas where residents are widely scattered, the 3rd District encompasses the liberal stronghold of Isla Vista and Goleta as well as the more conservative cities and towns of the North County.
Stretching northeast deep into Los Padres National Forest beyond Cachuma Lake, it also runs along the Gaviota Coast, sweeps around Point Conception to enfold Vandenberg Air Force Base and extends northward to Guadalupe and the San Luis Obispo County line.
Although it doesn’t include Lompoc, its boundaries include the Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills communities.
Barring a tie vote or a single candidate capturing a clear majority in the primary, the two top vote getters will advance to the November General Presidential Election.
Here’s a brief look at the three candidates:
Karen Jones
An outspoken first-term director and second-term president of the Santa Ynez Community Services District board, Karen Jones, 61, believes there is an “unholy alliance” between corporations and big government, giving the wealthy control over decisions that affect citizens’ lives
Also a member of the Santa Ynez Airport Authority board, she said she is running a grass-roots campaign and is not accepting any campaign money from corporations, unions or special interest groups.
A strong believer in individual and private property rights, Jones views preserving the rural character of the county in general and the Santa Ynez Valley in particular to be of prime importance.
But she is also wary of the expanding wine industry, particularly regarding the large number of tourists it draws to the county’s already congested rural roadways.
She has said those in vineyard and winery businesses must be aware of the impacts their industry has on residents before they expand any more.
Although she supports the legalization of cannabis, Jones sees it as a “legal vice” and believes it should be kept away from schools and residential neighborhoods where children live and play.
When it comes to oil and gas production, Jones said she is a strong supporter.
"I can tell you right now I am fully in support of Cat Canyon projects,” Jones said at a recent debate with fellow candidates. “I believe in oil and gas. … I believe in responsible production of energy of any sort.”
Her belief in an individual’s rights has placed her at odds with the efforts of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to bring Camp 4 into the reservation and develop a tribal center and housing for members of the tribe.
Jones objects to Native American tribes being designated sovereign nations and believes they should have to live by the same rules as their neighbors.
Jones also sees homelessness in the county as an issue that must be addressed, although she believes the focus must be on mental health to find the underlying reasons.
She is also the founding president of the Opportunity Shop, a thrift store that donates funds to the Santa Barbara County Stand Down homeless veterans support event.
Bruce Porter
Conservative businessman Bruce Porter, 65, said his 25 years of service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers instilled in him a commitment to public service, which he is carrying forward with his bid for the 3rd District seat.
He said the Board of Supervisors is not listening to its constituents, which has led to ordinances and policies that have not only made it hard for small businesses to survive and contribute to the local economy but also made it difficult for citizens to earn a living wage that will allow them to stay in Santa Barbara County.
“Right now, your voice is not being heard in front of the County Board of Supervisors,” Porter said in announcing his candidacy. “I am committed to … bringing practical solutions and public input to county decisions.”
Porter has been particularly critical of the board’s cannabis ordinances, which he said were rolled out too quickly and based on too little data, and he thinks they should be completely rewritten.
He is an advocate of agricultural tourism but wants to see it bring people to the Santa Ynez Valley for stays measured in days, not hours, and he wants to reduce the impacts cannabis cultivation has on vineyards and wineries.
Porter has said he’s not opposed to oil development in Cat Canyon but would evaluate each project individually, weighing its contribution to reducing dependence of foreign oil and eliminating tankers in the Santa Barbara Channel.
He has criticized the board’s agreement with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to allow the development of 143 houses and a tribal center on Camp 4 because it allows the tribe to take the land off the property tax rolls without properly compensating the county for the tax loss.
Porter, who served as president of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board of Education, has also criticized the board for policies he claims have harmed local school districts and public education.
He said supervisors’ decisions have forced schools to cut classroom staffing and eliminate a variety of programming, and he has blamed the board for driving one of the county’s oldest school districts into bankruptcy.
Porter also has pledged to reduce the backlog of infrastructure maintenance and repair that’s causing the county’s roads to crumble and preventing county parks facilities from meeting the needs of a growing population.
Additionally, he will look for new ways to generate revenue that will restore services cut to balance the county budget.
Joan Hartmann
Incumbent Supervisor Joan Hartmann, 69, of Buellton ran for her seat on the Board of Supervisors in 2016 at the suggestion of Doreen Farr, who had decided not to seek re-election and had appointed Hartmann to the County Planning Commission three years earlier.
Hartmann said her early love of the environment was reawakened by the Santa Barbara Oil Spill, and her environmental concerns have informed the course of her life as well as her decisions as a supervisor.
After retiring to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2004, she helped spearhead passage of the Buellton Urban Growth Boundary Initiative that requires voter approval before the city can annex land.
During her first term, she has focused on improving public health and safety, increasing sustainability, providing affordable housing, developing an economic vitality plan, managing the county budget, assessing county departments’ operations and supporting innovative programs to address mental health needs, criminal justice issues and homelessness.
She also served on the Board of Supervisors Ad Hoc Subcommittee Regarding Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indian Matters that eventually worked out an agreement between the county and the tribe to allow housing and a community center to be developed on the Camp 4 property.
The agreement has drawn criticism for getting too little in return for concessions granted to the Chumash, but Hartmann has defended the agreement, pointing out it provides payments to offset the loss of property taxes and requires the tribe to follow all building codes and standards.
“It includes setbacks from our Valley’s scenic roads,” Hartmann said at a recent debate with fellow candidates. “There will be no commercial development. There will be no gaming ever.”
In her campaign, Hartmann hasn’t taken a position on Cat Canyon oil development. She said that’s because three projects proposed there will come before the Board of Supervisors for approval, and she wants to evaluate them individually on their merits at that time.
But she has consistently advocated for alternative and renewable energy sources over oil production, supported an all-electric county fleet and pushed the county to develop a green economy.
Hartmann has also been criticized for voting to approve the county’s cannabis regulations, which many citizens have said are inadequate.
But she has also advocated for ordinance changes to protect residents along the rural-urban boundaries from the impacts of cannabis cultivation, particularly odor.