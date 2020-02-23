Candidates for 3rd District supervisor’s seat have varied attitudes, concerns

A strong believer in individual and private property rights, Jones views preserving the rural character of the county in general and the Santa Ynez Valley in particular to be of prime importance.

But she is also wary of the expanding wine industry, particularly regarding the large number of tourists it draws to the county’s already congested rural roadways.

She has said those in vineyard and winery businesses must be aware of the impacts their industry has on residents before they expand any more.

Although she supports the legalization of cannabis, Jones sees it as a “legal vice” and believes it should be kept away from schools and residential neighborhoods where children live and play.

When it comes to oil and gas production, Jones said she is a strong supporter.

"I can tell you right now I am fully in support of Cat Canyon projects,” Jones said at a recent debate with fellow candidates. “I believe in oil and gas. … I believe in responsible production of energy of any sort.”

Her belief in an individual’s rights has placed her at odds with the efforts of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to bring Camp 4 into the reservation and develop a tribal center and housing for members of the tribe.