Campgrounds shut down in Los Padres National Forest through Jan. 6

Overnight camping in developed campgrounds in Los Padres and four other Southern California national forests was prohibited Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Pacific Southwest Region.
The camping ban will remain in effect through Jan. 6 and is intended to protect visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees from exposure to the coronavirus and reduce demands on emergency responders and health-care facilities.
Developed day use areas, hiking trails, dispersed camping and off-highway vehicle trails in Los Padres National Forest remain open for use, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Visitors who have reservations at Los Padres National Forest concessionaire-managed campgrounds should contact Parks Management Co. or visit www.recreation.gov to reschedule their visit or request a refund.
The USDA’s regional order aligns with California’s stay-at-home order that prohibits “overnight stays at campgrounds” while permitting the continued operation of outdoor recreation facilities in the Southern California region, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit Los Padres National Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.
