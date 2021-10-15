The Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Union Valley Parkway will be closed Saturday morning for a Caltrans roadwork project, along with a stretch of Union Valley Parkway from highways 135 to 101.
Caltrans will apply a fog seal coat between the overcrossing and Morning Ridge Road, causing closures from 6 a.m. to noon., according to a Caltrans District 5 representative.
Travelers heading southbound may exit Highway 101 at Clark Avenue, and those heading northbound may exit at Santa Maria Way.
Union Valley Parkway also will be closed between highways 101 and 135 from 6 a.m. to noon. Detours will be available using Foster and Bradley roads, with the assistance of flaggers.
Central Coast motorists can find traffic and road updates by calling Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318, or online at dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.