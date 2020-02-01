You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Caldwell walks Lompoc neighborhoods in bid for 24th Congressional District seat
24th DISTRICT RACE

Caldwell walks Lompoc neighborhoods in bid for 24th Congressional District seat

{{featured_button_text}}

Andy Caldwell and more than a dozen supporters hit the streets of Lompoc on Saturday, going door-to-door in an effort to win over voters in his bid for the 24th Congressional District seat.

Caldwell, a former Democrat who is now a Republican, is challenging Democrat Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara along with Kenneth Young, who has no party preference, also from Santa Barbara.

If none of the three wins a clear majority in the March 3 primary election, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November General Election.

In his campaign pitch, Caldwell told Lompoc residents he would fight to bring more jobs and economic prosperity to the city where he grew up and pledged that, if elected, he would vote to represent his constituents rather than his party.

The Santa Maria resident is currently the executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, a job Caldwell said he would relinquish if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News