Caldwell walks Lompoc neighborhoods in bid for 24th Congressional District seat

Republican Andy Caldwell, center, hands out brochures to Brian Donelson as he and supporter Susan Gallacher walk neighborhoods in Lompoc on Saturday as part of his grass-roots campaign for the 24th Congressional District seat.
Andy Caldwell of Santa Maria provides last minute instructions to a volunteer Saturday as he and supporters prepare to walk neighborhoods in Lompoc as part of his campaign for the 24th Congressional District seat.
Andy Caldwell, the Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat, left, talks to supporters Saturday in front of the old Mervyn's store in the Albertsons shopping center in Lompoc before they head out to canvass city neighborhoods.
Clay Miller takes a break from yard work to talk with Andy Caldwell, the Republican challenging Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat, as he and supporter Susan Gallacher walk Lompoc neighborhoods Saturday in support of his campaign.
Republican Andy Caldwell and volunteer Susan Gallacher make their way down a street in Lompoc as they go door-to-door Saturday in support of his campaign challenging Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat.
If none of the three wins a clear majority in the March 3 primary election, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November General Election.
In his campaign pitch, Caldwell told Lompoc residents he would fight to bring more jobs and economic prosperity to the city where he grew up and pledged that, if elected, he would vote to represent his constituents rather than his party.
The Santa Maria resident is currently the executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, a job Caldwell said he would relinquish if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.
