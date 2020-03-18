Busy Bee’s cannabis grow gets OK from Santa Barbara County supervisors

Hoop structures will not be allowed on the two fields nearest the highway, and harvests will be limited to three per year, although Busy Bee’s will have the option of shipping the cannabis after drying it on site, after flash-freezing it or as fresh flowers.

The permit approved by the Planning Commission would have only allowed 18 acres of cultivation, which is enough to meet the requirements for a Williamson Act agricultural preserve on the parcel, and would have required flash-freezing and shipping the product within two hours of harvest.

With the audience restricted to about 37 people to maintain the county’s mandatory 6-foot social distancing emergency order, public comment was also taken via email and, for the first time, by telephone.

About five people opposed the Busy Bee’s operation, although some of the arguments addressed the county’s cannabis ordinance and program environmental impact report rather than the project, and nine supported it, although a few said they work for Busy Bee’s.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District encompasses the Busy Bee’s property, said she was impressed by the “stellar things” the owners had done with regenerative agriculture, security measures, irrigation system and landscape screening.