Try 1 month for 99¢

Although the parcel tax proposed by Buellton Union School District is favored by a majority of the early voters, it’s uncertain if it can pull in enough votes to pass once all the ballots are counted.

With mail-in ballots counted and no precincts reporting, Measure A2018 has received 642 “yes” votes, or 61.6 percent, and 401 “no” votes, or 38.5 percent.

But as a new tax, the measure must receive “yes” votes from two-thirds of the voters, or 66.6 percent.

If approved, Measure A would levy a $99-per-year tax on each parcel within the school district, although senior citizens would be exempt from paying the tax.

The estimated $240,000 the tax would raise each year could only be used for specific educational improvements — to bring back the music education program, enhance STEAM programs, increase students’ access to computers and technology, maintain small class sizes and increase access to health programs for all students.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike