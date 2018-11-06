Although the parcel tax proposed by Buellton Union School District is favored by a majority of the early voters, it’s uncertain if it can pull in enough votes to pass once all the ballots are counted.
With mail-in ballots counted and no precincts reporting, Measure A2018 has received 642 “yes” votes, or 61.6 percent, and 401 “no” votes, or 38.5 percent.
But as a new tax, the measure must receive “yes” votes from two-thirds of the voters, or 66.6 percent.
If approved, Measure A would levy a $99-per-year tax on each parcel within the school district, although senior citizens would be exempt from paying the tax.
The estimated $240,000 the tax would raise each year could only be used for specific educational improvements — to bring back the music education program, enhance STEAM programs, increase students’ access to computers and technology, maintain small class sizes and increase access to health programs for all students.