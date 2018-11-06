The parcel tax proposed by Buellton Union School District appears to be failing after the latest count shows it pulling in fewer “yes” votes than needed to pass.
With mail-in ballots counted and six of six precincts reporting, Measure A2018 has received 928 “yes” votes, or 60.4 percent, and 608 “no” votes, or 39.6 percent.
But as a new tax, the measure needed receive “yes” votes from two-thirds of the voters, or 66.6 percent.
If approved, Measure A would have levied a $99-per-year tax on each parcel within the school district, although senior citizens would have been exempt from paying the tax.
The estimated $240,000 the tax would have raised each year could only be used for specific educational improvements — to bring back the music education program, enhance STEAM programs, increase students’ access to computers and technology, maintain small class sizes and increase access to health programs for all students.