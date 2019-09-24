{{featured_button_text}}
Shannel Zamora, Buellton finance director

Zamora

 Contributed Photo

The city of Buellton has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

This marks the sixth consecutive year Buellton has received the award for the report, said Shannel Zamora, city finance director.

She said the award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and earning it represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Zamora, who prepared the report commonly referred to by the acronym CAFR, also received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement.

The city’s CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

Zamora said the city is proud of the finance staff’s hard work and dedication to ensure financial transparency in preparing the report.

The 2017-18 CAFR can be reviewed under “Financial Statements” at www.cityofbuellton.com/departments/finance.php.

